26.06.2022 19:30:00
My Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Right Now
Investing is tough enough in normal times. When volatility spikes, inflation is high, and the economic future looks incredibly uncertain, investing becomes substantially more difficult for most of us mere mortals. In times like these, looking to Warren Buffett -- easily among the greatest of all living investors -- for inspiration can be a great way to keep investing despite those challenges.Buffett built his fortune over decades by buying companies that generate cash -- lots of cash. Buffett's picks are not typically the fastest-growing businesses out there, but their ability to generally make money in good times and in bad make them worthy of consideration in times like these. With that in mind, there is one Warren Buffett stock that stands out as my absolute top to consider buying right now: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B).Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
