26.03.2022 15:15:00
My Worst Fear for Starbucks Is Coming True
Coffee restaurant chain Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) made news in December when a restaurant in Buffalo, New York, became the first in the company to vote to form a union. Fast-forward to today, and unions are popping up all over the country.Unions can be a tricky topic and can have a wide-ranging impact on a company. However, investors need to be aware of how unionization could impact Starbucks over the long term. So should unions worry shareholders?I wrote about the Buffalo unionization in January as something that didn't mean a lot but could potentially become a talking point if more stores started following the path to unionization.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
