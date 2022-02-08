MY01 welcomes Arjun Ishwar and Gino Lambo as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sales, respectively

MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MY01 Inc. is pleased to announce that Arjun Ishwar and Gino Lambo have joined the organization in the roles of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Head of Sales, respectively.

Arjun has held various commercial leadership roles within the medical device industry with an extensive background in strategy, sales, marketing, and engineering. Prior to joining MY01, Arjun served as Senior Director and General Manager at ACell, a regenerative medicine company focused on the reconstruction of acute injuries, where he was responsible for overseeing the commercial and pipeline strategies for the wound management portfolio, the company's largest and strongest growing franchise. Arjun has also served in multiple sales and marketing roles for Integra Lifesciences focused within their trauma and wound reconstruction business. Arjun has a Bachelor of Science as well as a Master of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering from Purdue University.

Gino brings over 25 years of sales management to MY01 with a record of developing and driving high-performing sales teams. Gino has held several leadership positions at companies such as Stryker, Johnson & Johnson and Halyard Health, Cellularity, and most recently MolecuLight. In these roles, Gino excelled at growing the market for cutting-edge, disruptive technologies. Gino has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of St. Thomas - Minnesota.

Arjun commented, "On behalf of Gino and myself, we are thrilled to join the MY01 team and help lead the efforts to revolutionize the way compartment syndrome is understood, diagnosed, and treated. The company's mission to improve patient lives by providing real-time, reliable monitoring can help preempt severe medical conditions and potentially avoid unneeded surgical interventions. This will change the way patients are treated and it is an honor to help guide this paradigm shift in healthcare at MY01."

"Arjun and Gino have a combined commercial leadership experience of over 40 years within the healthcare industry. Their commercial backgrounds will complement our management team, providing an expertise and ability to execute on our growth strategies", said Charles Allan, CEO and President. "I am confident that both Arjun and Gino are poised to lead the company's efforts to make the MY01 device a gold standard in aiding in the diagnosis of Compartment Syndrome."

About MY01, Inc.

MY01 Inc. is on a mission to empower healthcare professionals with the ability to preempt severe medical conditions thereby improving patient outcomes. MY01 believes that adding actionable quantitative data at the bedside can augment clinical assessments to provide more effective care collaboration that result in a more effective patient care. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec since 2015, MY01 Inc. leverages its expertise in microsensor technology to provide innovative diagnostic solutions.

Related Links

www.my01.io

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/my01-welcomes-arjun-ishwar-and-gino-lambo-as-chief-commercial-officer-and-head-of-sales-respectively-301477944.html

SOURCE MY01