Myant to showcase line-up of heart health management apparel and textiles at CES 2020 to democratize access to electrocardiography for people across society

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Myant Inc., the pioneers in Textile Computing™, will be showcasing a line-up of textile products that enable continuous and ambient heart health management at CES 2020 (January 7-10, Las Vegas), including apparel from the Skiin Connected Health & Wellness line which was honored as a winner in the Health & Wellness category of the CES 2020 Innovation Awards.

While electrocardiography, or the study of the electrical activity of the heart, has long been recognized as a crucial diagnostic modality in the management of overall health, access to cardiac diagnostics has long been restricted within the context of clinical settings, and offered only to those suffering from, or at significant risk of cardiac disease. Factors such as high cost of care and complexity in diagnostic devices have led to an approach towards heart health management that is largely reactive in nature as opposed to truly preventative.

Enabling Access to Heart Health Management for All via Everyday Clothing

Heart disease is still the leading cause of death in the world, and there is no current way to monitor the heart in an ambient, passive, seamless, and reliable manner - essential to preventative care. Myant's mission is to create that connection to the human body, through everyday products that are already pervasive in our lives and continuously being used, in order to connect everyone, regardless of their age, gender or ability, and throughout all facets of their lives (i.e. sleep, work, play/fitness, etc.).

Leading healthcare experts like Dr. Suraj Kapa, a cardiologist and medical innovation expert from the Mayo Clinic who advises on healthcare strategy for Myant, agree on the potential for textile to transform the way care is delivered and managed. "Scaling access to medical diagnostics will be necessary to improve global health – novel tools and technologies like wearable textiles holds the potential value to democratize healthcare in a way that has never previously been imagined," noted Dr. Kapa.

Myant has been working to develop textiles that can sense the electrical activity of the heart, and deploying these textiles in different form factors (i.e. clothing, furniture, car seats, etc.). By distributing the data captured by these interfaces through a cloud-based, AI-enabled platform, Myant is ushering in a model for heart health management that is continuous, ambient, preventative, and democratized. This will create continuous access to best-in-class heart health machine learning algorithms, something that is currently confined to leading hospitals and cardiologists.

Myant will be bringing these products to market under its connected brand Skiin. The line-up of apparel can record ECG data from multiple points of the body to obtain different ECG vectors resulting in more accurate and continuous heart monitoring. The Skiin line-up of interfaces to be showcased at CES 2020 includes:

Interface Details

Underwear



2-lead electrocardiogram (ECG)

Includes activity and temperature monitoring, plus more

Launching in Q1 2020

Bra



3-lead ECG recording garment

Includes activity and temperature monitoring, plus more

Launching in Q1 2020

Undershirt



3 to 5-Lead ECG shirt with multiplexing capability between electrodes

Includes activity and temperature monitoring, plus more

Launching in Q2 2020

Polo Shirt



Single-lead ECG recording polo shirt

PPG sensor for ECG-PPG cuffless blood pressure measurement

Launching in Q4 2020

Baby Onesie



3 to 5-lead ECG onesie with multiplexing capability between electrodes

Includes activity, position and temperature monitoring, plus more

Launching in Q4 2020

Pregnancy Band



12-lead maternal ECG and fetal ECG monitoring abdominal band

Lead selection capability from 16 electrodes for optimal fetal ECG recording

12-Lead Holter Monitor



12-lead medical grade cardiac Holter monitor

Utilizing Myant proprietary fully textile dry motion-resistant active electrodes

ECG recording with continuous mechanical/electrical electrode contact monitoring

Devices are under pre-submission process with the FDA and are not currently for sale under any jurisdiction.

Distributing ECG and Other Biometric Insights via Social Connectedness App, Deepening Connection with Circle of Care to Address the Social Determinants of Health:

Human interaction and social connectedness are fundamental human needs, and an individual's health and wellbeing are known to be intrinsically connected to these social determinants. While people in the past lived in tighter knit communities and thus were able to stay more connected and better care for each other, our social connections in the modern world are less physically connected and more dispersed. Myant's mission is to use technology to help alleviate this problem, and connect people to themselves, their communities, AI and the world around them.

In light of this, ECG data and other biometric data gathered by Skiin garments will be distributed via the Skiin app (powered by the Myant Platform) which promotes sharing of information between the user and their Care Circle. The aim of the app experience is to create a continuous, ambient, and more meaningful bond between the user and their caregivers (e.g. loved ones, healthcare professionals, etc.), providing the user with the support they need to achieve better health outcomes. Members of the Care Circle can check-in on the user via the app to understand their physical and emotional state at a glance, providing greater peace of mind. AI on the Myant Platform works with a nudge system build into the app to alert the user and their Care Circle of important changes to the user's state, suggesting meaningful actions to help improve wellbeing. The end result is the redistribution of care, from isolated episodes in clinical contexts to a continuous, distributed community-based model in which the user, their loved ones, healthcare providers, and AI all work together to promote better outcomes.

Myant at CES 2020

The democratization of heart health management through connected textiles is just one of the many possibilities enabled by the Myant Platform, which provides a continuous, ambient and passive connection between people and their bodies, their communities, and their environments across all aspects of daily life (i.e. home, work, and play). Myant's presence at CES 2020 was designed to encourage others to envision these possibilities, inspiring the world to challenge the way they see everyday textile and to reimagine the value that these objects can provide. Myant invites you to visit their booth at CES 2020 (Booth #43925, Sands Expo, Health & Wellness) to discover more about a world connected by textiles.

About Myant Inc.

Myant has created the world's first platform that continuously and ambiently connects people to their bodies, to each other, and to the world around them. Using connected textiles that can sense and react to the human body and a platform that enables machine learning driven health and performance outcomes, Myant is on a mission to transform human connectedness. With an extensive patent portfolio, key exclusive relationships within the textile computing industry, a multidisciplinary team of researchers, engineers, data scientists, fashion designers and knitting specialists, and over 80,000 ft² of manufacturing capacity, Myant is changing the way people across society connect. Connect with us to find out how we can help you create innovative solutions powered by connected textiles and the Myant Platform. Visit https://www.myant.ca to learn more.

