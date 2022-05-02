MyCase Announces Launch of MyCase Drive and New Brand Identity

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MyCase, a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software and payment services to law firms, announced the launch of MyCase Drive, along with a redesigned logo and website. These changes represent the company's continued growth and evolving service offerings.

MyCase Drive provides fast and easy desktop access to law firm documents in one centralized cloud-based platform. Users can easily save or drag and drop files directly to a case folder and organize those case folders by client, practice area, or stage. According to MyCase customer and family law attorney Jennifer Joyce Tompkins, "On a weekly basis, we probably save 6-8 hours using MyCase Drive."

Notably, all documents are automatically backed-up in the cloud and synced between desktops and MyCase, removing the need to upload or download files in different locations. For law firms using Dropbox, Drive is the ideal replacement and includes unlimited storage. MyCase Drive will be added to the Advanced pricing plan to accommodate the growing needs of MyCase customers.

"MyCase is continually innovating and honing its tools to make matter and document management even easier and more efficient for law firms," said Jim McGinnis, CEO of MyCase. "We leveraged customer feedback and learned that streamlined document management is essential for law firms. In response, we developed MyCase Drive, an all-encompassing, seamless document management solution."

To coincide with the unveiling of MyCase Drive, the company also launched a new website and logo. The new website offers a simplified, user-friendly experience that mirrors the intuitiveness that has always been the hallmark of MyCase's law practice management software. The bold and vibrant logo embodies the character of MyCase's committed team of employees and the company's forward-thinking, all-in-one approach, which includes fully integrated legal accounting coming later this quarter.

About MyCase

MyCase is complete legal practice management software designed for the modern law firm. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and robust Reporting. It includes market-leading features such as integrated MyCase Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. The MyCase family of brands includes MyCase, Soluno, CASEpeer, and Woodpecker. Learn more at www.mycase.com .

