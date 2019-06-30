Mycronic Receives Order for Two FPS6100 Mask Writers

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, June 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has signed an agreement with a customer in Asia for two FPS6100 mask writers for the multi-purpose segment. The order value for each FPS system is within the normal range of USD 2-5 million per system depending on system specifications. The first system is planned for delivery in the third quarter of 2020 whereas the second system is planned for delivery in for the fourth quarter of the same year.

Within the multi-purpose segment, uses of photomasks include electronic packaging, touch-screens and MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), and the market complements Mycronic's mask writers for advanced displays.

"This order is a confirmation that the FPS series has established a strong position within the photomask industry as the most advanced mask writer within the multi-purpose segment. We are proud to once again have the opportunity to deliver an additional two systems to an existing FPS customer" says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

For further information, please contact:

Charlott Samuelsson

Sr VP Business Area Pattern Generators

Tel: +46 709 844 282

charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich

Acting Director IR & Corporate Communications

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19

sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on June 30, 2019, at 5:00 p.m.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

