MyDoge Chairman Bill Lee Purchases BIG3 Team's Fire-Tiers in Historic Dogecoin Transaction

The Successful Tech and Dogecoin Investor Purchases All 25 Fire-Tier Editions of BIG3's Aliens for $600,000

Deal is the largest commercial Dogecoin cryptocurrency transaction in history

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced that Bill Lee, co-founder of Craft Ventures (http://www.craftventures.com), has purchased 25 Fire-Tier editions of BIG3's Aliens through Dogecoin, marking the largest commercial transaction in history for the cryptocurrency. Lee, known as WestCoastBill on Twitter, is also the founding chairman of MyDoge (http://www.mydoge.com), a self-custodial Dogecoin wallet, and is incorporating both MyDoge and Dogecoin into the fold.

"Having buy-in from Bill, who has done so much in the NFT and crypto world, confirms what we are doing here is a game-changer," said BIG3 co-founder, Jeff Kwatinetz. "We are thrilled to partner up with Bill and have the MyDoge and Dogecoin communities be represented by the Aliens. We have made history with this transaction, and we hope it inspires others in the Doge world to support the team whether by purchasing the Gold-Tiers, by attending games, or by tuning in."

These NFT deals are part of the BIG3's new model of ownership announced earlier this month which leverages blockchain technology to sell NFTs offering ownership-like benefits. Lee's team will also embrace Dogecoin and integrate MyDoge so that players, coaches, and teams can receive Dogecoin tips on Twitter with just a tweet. In addition, Aliens will feature MyDoge/Dogecoin prominently on team jerseys, events, and broadcasts.

"While others are buying NFT images of apes and owls, I believe that NFTs with utility are the next frontier. It is a dream to own a basketball team and the BIG3 is shifting the NFT game by offering ownership rights such as licensing/IP, team voting/management, and merchandising," said Lee. "The Doge Army and I look forward to making Dogecoin the people's currency while helping our team hoist the championship trophy. I can't think of a better NFT experience than that today."

To stay updated with the latest news on this NFT drop, join the Discord here. More information regarding team ownership stakes will be available shortly. To learn more about the BIG3 and to sign up for more information about participating in the ownership sale, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram .

BIG3 is returning for its fifth season on June 18 with coverage live across CBS and Paramount+ and the full schedule along with venues will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT BILL LEE (www.twitter.com/westcoastbill):

Bill is a co-founder of Craft Ventures (https://www.craftventures.com/team/bill-lee) and has over 20+ years of experience co-founding successful startups such as RemarQ (acquired for $285M) and Bitgo (acquired for $1.2B). He is also an early investor in startups such as Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, Coinbase, and Opensea. Most importantly, Bill has a starship in the metaverse orbited by a Dogecoin rocket that poos Tesla shorts. Much True – www.21x.com. If you have read this far and tweet him a screenshot of you visiting the rocket on Twitter, he is rumored to tip you.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

