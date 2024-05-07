07.05.2024 13:21:52

Myers Industries Q1 Profit Down; Provides Tepid Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) said it now expects full-year earnings per share to be at the lower end of its previously provided outlook based on first-quarter results and weakness in automotive aftermarket, vehicle and consumer end markets.

The company had earlier provided full-year adjusted earnings per share outlook in the range of $1.30 to $1.45. Net sales for the year are expected to grow 15 percent - 20 percent.

Q1 Results:

Myers Industries reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.50 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $12.98 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Myers Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.92 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $207.10 million from $215.74 million last year.

Myers Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3.50 Mln. vs. $12.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $207.10 Mln vs. $215.74 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Myers Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Myers Industries Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Myers Industries Inc. 18,22 -20,75% Myers Industries Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt gibt am Mittwoch nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen