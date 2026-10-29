Myers Industries Aktie
WKN: 867141 / ISIN: US6284641098
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29.10.2026 15:27:17
Myers Industries Slips To Loss In Q3, Shares Down
(RTTNews) - Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE), a manufacturer of sustainable plastic and metal products, on Thursday reported loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with profit a year ago. The result reflects loss from discontinued operations, despite higher sales. Further, the company provided outlook full-year 2026.
Following the announcement, the shares were trading 12.58 percent lower at $28.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.
For the third quarter, the company reported loss of $865,000 or $0.02 per share, compared with profit of $7.088 million or $0.19 per share a year earlier.
Income from continuing operations declined to $4.71 million or $0.13 per share from $6.29 million or $0.17 per share.
Discontinued operations recorded loss of $5.576 million or $0.15 per share, compared with profit of $798,000 or $0.02 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted income from continuing operations rose to $12.23 million or $0.32 from $11.59 million or $0.31 in the previous year quarter. Operating income declined 11.2 percent to $14.84 million from $16.72 million in the year-ago quarter, as higher resin costs, unfavorable product mix and unplanned maintenance costs weighed on profitability.
Adjusted operating income decreased 9.9 percent to $17.91 million from $19.87 million.
Adjusted EBITDA fell 8.2 percent to $26.58 million from $28.95 million.
Net sales increased 8.1 percent to $171.34 million from $158.47 million a year ago.
Revenue growth was supported by stronger performance in the Infrastructure and Food & Beverage end markets.
Looking ahead to the full year, Myers Industries expects moderate growth in its Industrial and Consumer end markets and strong growth in Infrastructure and Food & Beverage.
The company expects Vehicle segment to decline, from its previous outlook for stable performance.
The Consumer outlook reflects a normal level of storm response, while the outlook for Food & Beverage has improved from moderate to strong growth.
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Nachrichten zu Myers Industries Inc.
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28.10.26
|Ausblick: Myers Industries stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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14.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Myers Industries veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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29.07.26
|Ausblick: Myers Industries stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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15.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Myers Industries präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Myers Industries gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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|Myers Industries Inc.
|28,44
|-11,68%
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