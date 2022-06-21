MyHealthAngel Brings an Ageless Approach to Touchtown Senior Living

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchtown, Uniguest's leading senior living engagement technology platform, has partnered with MyHealthAngel, providers of engaging and innovative virtual events to Senior Living community residents.

The company offers a modern community lifestyle to residents through the MyHealthAngel technology platform which delivers a unique program of events ranging from health and wellness, exercise, education, entertainment, book clubs, and technology assistance.

The partnership between Touchtown and MyHealthAngel delivers a unique digital platform and adds providential content further enhancing community engagement and physical and mental well-being.

David Stein, COO and CoFounder of MyHealthAngel shared "Our programming is designed to provide tools, resources, and relationships to stay connected to care and services. We offer a robust calendar of events tailored to the Senior demographic to inform and educate our community. These regular events have proven to be a valuable resource enabling our community to remain engaged, connected, and productive."

Mike Rethage, EVP of Uniguest Senior Living commented, "I am excited to develop this partnership with a leading organization which has a proven record of being trusted by the senior community; along with offering seniors an extensive platform of additional high value content."

With a strong mission to combat loneliness and social isolation, MyHealthAngel provides a unique experience that aligns with Touchtown`s mission to use technology to keep communities connected.

Additionally, MyHealthAngel provides designated themed days for their events and built-in Q&A time. The themed schedule is as follows: Monday Meetup, Tuesday Talks, Wednesday Ask Us Anything Hour, and Thursday Thrive & Vibe. Get to know Touchtown's newest partner by checking out their website here.

ABOUT MYHEALTHANGEL

MyHealthAngel is a tech-enabled marketing company specializing in delivering innovative customer acquisition and retention solutions to the U.S. Senior Adult Medicare markets. Founded in 2019 and based in Delray Beach, FL, MyHealthAngel is providing experiences, resources, education, and social connections that enable older adults to live life to the fullest. For more information, visit MyHealthAngel.com

ABOUT TOUCHTOWN

Touchtown's suite of simple-to-use technology tools improves communication and increases engagement in senior living communities. Custom solutions are designed to effectively address the needs, acuities, and preferences of residents, staff, families, and prospects. Touchtown's single-entry, cloud-based content management system makes exceptional communication possible for every community. Learn more at www.touchtown.com .

