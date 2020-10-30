Mylan and Pfizer Receive Clearance from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for Proposed Combination of Mylan and Upjohn

HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH and NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (the "FTC") accepted a proposed consent order, which concludes the FTC's review of the proposed combination of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn Business. The parties have now obtained all required antitrust clearances for the proposed transaction.

The combination will be effected through a Reverse Morris Trust transaction, pursuant to which Upjohn Inc. will be spun off to Pfizer's stockholders by way of a pro rata distribution and immediately thereafter combined with Mylan. Pfizer has set the close of business on November 13, 2020 as the record date for this proposed spin-off. The combination is expected to close on November 16, 2020, at which time the combined company will be renamed Viatris Inc.

Future Viatris Executive Chairman and current Mylan Executive Chairman, Robert J. Coury, said, "Today's approval represents the final significant milestone towards the creation of Viatris and the realization of Mylan's and Upjohn's shared vision for the future of healthcare. We are focused on taking the final steps to close our transaction and look forward to unlocking the true value of our combined company for shareholders, employees, partners, patients and customers around the world. I would like to thank our current and future colleagues, as well as Pfizer's leadership team, who have worked tirelessly to help pave the way for Viatris' first day – November 16."

Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Albert Bourla said, "We are pleased to have received all necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed combination of Mylan and Upjohn. We expect the new company, Viatris, will deliver value to shareholders and the global healthcare community. For Pfizer, this transaction furthers our sharpened focus on innovative medicines and breakthroughs that change patients' lives."

Upon completion of the combination, Pfizer stockholders as of the record date will own 57% of the outstanding shares of Viatris common stock, and Mylan shareholders will own 43% of the outstanding shares of Viatris common stock, in each case on a fully diluted, as-converted and as-exercised basis. The number of shares of Viatris common stock that each holder of Pfizer common stock as of the record date will receive will be determined based on the number of shares of Pfizer common stock outstanding as of the record date and the number of Mylan ordinary shares outstanding as of the trading day immediately prior to the closing date, in each case calculated on a fully diluted, as-converted and as-exercised basis.

Pfizer stockholders do not need to pay any consideration, exchange or surrender their Pfizer common stock or take any other action to receive Viatris common stock in the distribution, other than to hold Pfizer common stock as of the record date.

Details of "when-issued" and "ex-distribution" trading, if any, in connection with the combination will be announced at a later time.

The transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The two businesses will continue to operate as independent, separate organizations until close. For more information, visit championforglobalhealth.com.

About Mylan

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which approximately 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.

About Upjohn

With over 130 years of experience in improving patient lives, Pfizer Upjohn seeks to leverage our portfolio, global experience and expertise to become the trusted partner of choice for all stakeholders committed to improving patient health. We focus on relieving the burden of noncommunicable diseases with trusted, quality medicines for every patient, everywhere, with the goal of treating 225 million new patients by 2025. Upjohn brings together 20 of the industry's most trusted brands — products such as Lipitor®, Norvasc®, Lyrica® and Viagra® — with world-class medical, manufacturing and commercial expertise in more than 120 countries. Upjohn's network of approximately 11,500 colleagues works together to be fast, focused and flexible to ensure that patients around the world access the healthcare they need.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives®

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements about the proposed combination of Upjohn Inc. ("Newco") and Mylan N.V. ("Mylan"), which will immediately follow the proposed separation of the Upjohn Business (the "Upjohn Business") from Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer") (the "proposed transaction"), the expected timetable for completing the proposed transaction, the benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction, future opportunities for the combined company and products and any other statements regarding Pfizer's, Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's future operations, financial or operating results, capital allocation, dividend policy, debt ratio, anticipated business levels, future earnings, planned activities, anticipated growth, market opportunities, strategies, competitions, and other expectations and targets for future periods. Forward looking statements may often be identified by the use of words such as "will", "may", "could", "should", "would", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "potential", "pipeline", "intend", "continue", "target", "seek" and variations of these words or comparable words. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for businesses and governments around the world; the parties' ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; changes in relevant tax and other laws; the parties' ability to consummate the proposed transaction; the conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction not being satisfied or waived on the anticipated timeframe or at all; inherent uncertainties involved in the estimates and judgments used in the preparation of financial statements and the providing of estimates of financial measures, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and related standards or on an adjusted basis; the integration of Mylan and the Upjohn Business being more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's and the combined company's failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; the possibility that the combined company may be unable to achieve expected benefits, synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with the proposed transaction within the expected time frames or at all or to successfully integrate Mylan and the Upjohn Business; customer loss and business disruption being greater than expected following the proposed transaction; the retention of key employees being more difficult following the proposed transaction; Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to obtain financing; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's ability to bring new products to market, including but not limited to where Mylan, the Upjohn Business or the combined company uses its business judgment and decides to manufacture, market and/or sell products, directly or through third parties, notwithstanding the fact that allegations of patent infringement(s) have not been finally resolved by the courts (i.e., an "at-risk launch"); success of clinical trials and Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's ability to execute on new product opportunities; any changes in or difficulties with Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's manufacturing facilities, including with respect to remediation and restructuring activities, supply chain or inventory or the ability to meet anticipated demand; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, including government investigations, and the impact of any such proceedings on Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's consolidated financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows; Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's and the combined company's ability to protect their respective intellectual property and preserve their respective intellectual property rights; the effect of any changes in customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in third-party relationships; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of the Upjohn Business or the business of Mylan or the combined company; the impact of outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; uncertainties regarding future demand, pricing and reimbursement for Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's products; and uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in each of Pfizer's, Newco's and Mylan's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks, as well as other risks associated with Mylan, the Upjohn Business, the combined company and the proposed transaction are also more fully discussed in the Registration Statement on Form S-4, as amended, which includes a proxy statement/prospectus (as amended, the "Form S-4"), which was filed by Newco with the SEC on October 25, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on February 13, 2020, the Registration Statement on Form 10, which includes an information statement (the "Form 10"), which was filed by Newco with the SEC on June 12, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on June 30, 2020, a final information statement furnished with the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Newco with the SEC on August 6, 2020 (the "Final Information Statement"), a definitive proxy statement, which was filed by Mylan with the SEC on February 13, 2020 (the "Proxy Statement"), and a prospectus, which was filed by Newco with the SEC on February 13, 2020 (the "Prospectus"). You can access Pfizer's, Mylan's and Newco's filings with the SEC through the SEC website at www.sec.gov or through Pfizer's or Mylan's website, as applicable, and Pfizer and Mylan strongly encourage you to do so. Except as required by applicable law, Pfizer, Mylan and Newco undertake no obligation to update any statements herein for revisions or changes after this communication is made.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In connection with the proposed transaction, Newco and Mylan have filed certain materials with the SEC, including, among other materials, the Form S-4, Form 10 and Prospectus filed by Newco and the Proxy Statement filed by Mylan. The Form S-4 was declared effective on February 13, 2020 and the Proxy Statement and the Prospectus were first mailed to shareholders of Mylan on or about February 14, 2020 to seek approval of the proposed transaction. The proposed transaction was approved by Mylan's shareholders on June 30, 2020. The Form 10 was declared effective on June 30, 2020. Newco made available the Final Information Statement on or about August 6, 2020. Newco and Mylan intend to file additional relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT MYLAN, NEWCO AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The documents relating to the proposed transaction (when they are available) can be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These documents (when they are available) can also be obtained free of charge from Mylan, upon written request to Mylan or by contacting Mylan at (724) 514-1813 or investor.relations@mylan.com or from Pfizer on Pfizer's internet website at https://investors.Pfizer.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx or by contacting Pfizer's Investor Relations Department at (212) 733-2323, as applicable.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mylan-and-pfizer-receive-clearance-from-the-us-federal-trade-commission-for-proposed-combination-of-mylan-and-upjohn-301164021.html

SOURCE Mylan N.V.