Mymee Acquires Breakthrough Health, Leading Digital Health Platform for Multiple Sclerosis

Acquisition Includes #1 Ranked MS App in Google and Apple App Stores, Emilyn

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mymee, a leading provider of specialized care and support for people with significant symptoms associated with autoimmune disease and long COVID, has acquired Berlin-based Breakthrough Health, the creator of the #1 mobile app Emilyn for people with multiple sclerosis (MS). With the acquisition, Mymee gains deeper expertise in the unique needs of MS patients and brings on Breakthrough Health's experienced leadership to help scale Mymee's personalized health platform and research.

MS affects an estimated 2.8 million people worldwide, with women four times more likely than men to develop the disease. In the US alone, MS and rheumatological autoimmune diseases like lupus, Sjögren's syndrome and rheumatoid arthritis are estimated to affect 10 million people, with women suffering at a rate of between 9 to 1 and 3 to 1. Separately, the American Academy of Physical Medicine estimates that over 25 million people in the US may now have long COVID.

Mymee is dedicated to changing the future of precision research and care for complex autoimmune diseases. For the past decade, the company has invested in 'n-of-1' clinical research, focusing on individual case studies, to develop a personalized support program for people who struggle with persistent, unpredictable symptoms, including fatigue, brain fog and pain. Mymee enrolled its first patients with long COVID in July 2020 and became a preferred partner to Mount Sinai Hospital's Post COVID Care Clinic. In June 2022, Mymee received the Platinum Award for most innovative Precision Medicine solution from Juniper Research.

Mymee leverages self-evidence, or patient-reported data, to help people identify personal disease triggers, reduce symptoms and improve overall quality of life. Through its research, Mymee has uncovered 95 triggers correlated to more than 150 patient-reported symptoms in complex cases of autoimmune diseases such as lupus, RA, MS, Sjögren's, mixed autoimmune diagnosis and long COVID. In these cases, patients experienced debilitating symptoms despite immunosuppressants, personal nutritionists or functional medicine.

"Helping those with highly variable autoimmune diseases involves both disease-specific experience and a personalized 'n-of-1' approach that accounts for the detailed nuances of each person's case," said Mymee founder Mette Dyhrberg. "The addition of Breakthrough Health's innovation and mission-driven product, technology and growth leadership empowers us to scale and continuously improve our personalization capabilities and strengthens our support for individuals living with MS as well as those with long COVID who share some symptoms associated with neurological autoimmune diseases."

Breakthrough Health's founding team, Bazil Azmil, Stefano Palazzo and Rachel Reichel, will join the Mymee leadership team as Head of Growth, CTO and VP of Product, respectively, effective immediately. In 2021, Breakthrough Health won the MS Challenge from EIT Health for most innovative MS startup and partner for MS patient support. Prior to founding Breakthrough Health, the team held key positions at ResearchGate, the world's largest professional network for scientists and researchers during years of high growth.

"What we have found in supporting Emilyn's MS community over the past four years was that most members were managing significant symptoms between neurologist visits but were without the power to predict or prevent them," said Bazil Azmil, co-founder and former CEO at Breakthrough Health. "Our determination to find a solution led us to Mymee with their rigorous systems-based approach to connecting the dots between autoimmune symptoms and triggers and their focus on addressing the 'n-of-1.'"

About Mymee

Mymee is a leader in precision care and nutrition for individuals still struggling with significant, unpredictable symptoms associated with long COVID and autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis, lupus, Sjögren's syndrome and rheumatoid arthritis.

Scientific publications indicate that any number of environmental triggers may worsen autoimmune symptoms. Unlike Celiac disease, where the known trigger is gluten, diseases like MS, lupus, Sjögren's syndrome, RA and long COVID have multiple triggers that vary by individual. What is healthy for one person could harm another.

Mymee makes it possible for individuals to identify specific trigger-symptom correlations that are unique to their case so they can predict, lower and manage symptoms. Mymee combines technology, research and highly specialized long COVID and autoimmune disease coaches to guide health improvements backed by data and aligned to individual needs and preferences. Mymee's 'n-of-1' research matched over 150 unique symptoms to over 90 unique triggers and clinically tested over 50 types of interventions. Mymee also offers support through Emilyn, the #1 ranked app for individuals suffering from MS.

In 2022, Mymee joined NYCHBL's Digital Health 100 as a women's health company to watch and one of the most innovative health startups in New York. Mymee received the Platinum Award in the category of Precision Medicine from Juniper Research. Additionally, Mymee was nominated for the 2021 Annual Galien Foundation Awards and received an honorable mention in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards.

For more information or to learn more about Mymee's clinical validation visit www.mymee.com

