Mymee Relaunches Website to Support Patient-Centric Approach to Autoimmune Disease

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mymee, a digital care program aimed at solving the nation's autoimmune epidemic, announces the launch of a new brand and website. The new website features real client success stories, a simplified description of how the program works and a section focused on explaining it's wellness and cost-reduction outcomes to self-insured employers and payers.

"There were two key drivers in reimagining the Mymee brand. For one, we needed to simplify the messaging for consumers and businesses, to really clarify how the program works and the benefits users can expect. We also needed to replatform onto a technology system that will support our aggressive demand generation and content creation strategies." explained Robyn Bollhorst, VP of Marketing at Mymee.

Mymee currently offers it's program directly to individuals as well as to large self-insured employers and healthcare plans. The new website features authentic client experiences and testimonials to communicate the universal benefits across all stakeholders. It also defines specific conversion paths for each audience member, generating a personalized experience for each. The new brand centers on a theme of empowerment as the typical path to diagnosing and treating autoimmune disorders, is often cold and disempowering.

The new digital experience is built using today's top marketing automation technologies, which allow Mymee to develop a scalable foundation for conversion-focused content and advertising. "The vision for Mymee has always been to become an authority on autoimmunity, producing thought leadership that serves up the learnings we have developed over years of data analysis. Now, with the technology that supports the production, distribution and tracking of such material, we will be able to reach and help many more autoimmune patients." said founder, Mette Dyhrberg.

About Mymee:

Mymee is a pioneering digital care program that empowers those who suffer from autoimmune disease to reclaim their health. We take a highly personalized approach that uses proven technology to monitor triggers and symptoms. Our program is supported by an elite set of coaches who help guide behaviors and empower patients to master their autoimmunity and reduce the exorbitant costs of care associated with these diseases.

SOURCE Mymee Inc.