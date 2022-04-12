12.04.2022 07:32:42

Myovant : FDA Identifies 'deficiencies' In SNDA Review Of Myfembree On Endometriosis-related Pain

(RTTNews) - Myovant Sciences (MYOV) and Pfizer (PFE), in an update on supplemental new drug application for myfembree for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and/or post-marketing requirements and commitments at this time.

The companies stated that the FDA did not provide additional detail. The FDA noted that the letter does not reflect a final decision on the pending sNDA and that the application is still under review.

The company said they will continue to work with the FDA to determine next steps with the application.

MYFEMBREE (relugolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate) is the once-daily oral treatment for heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with a treatment duration of up to 24 months.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen

09.02.22 Pfizer Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.02.22 Pfizer Equal Weight Barclays Capital
09.02.22 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.02.22 Pfizer Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.02.22 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Myovant Sciences Ltd Registered Shs 12,17 -7,06% Myovant Sciences Ltd Registered Shs
Pfizer Inc. 49,24 -0,89% Pfizer Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen und Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- US-Börsen ergeben sich den Bären -- DAX reduziert Verluste bis zum Sitzungsende -- Asiens Handel endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine Verluste im Dienstagshandel wettmachen. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX eroberte im Verlauf eine wichtige psychologische Marke zurück. Die US-Börsen schlossen unterhalb der Nulllinie. An den größten Börsen in Asien zeigte sich am Dienstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen