MyPlace Names Aaron Zifkin as the Brand's First President and COO

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPlace , the fast-growing social network connecting friends to share their homes with each other, has hired Aaron Zifkin to fill the newly created role of President and Chief Operating Officer.

Zifkin brings extensive sharing economy leadership experience to his new position at MyPlace, having most recently held roles as the Managing Director for Lyft in Canada and the Regional Director of the Americas at Airbnb. In this role, Zifkin's priority will be to effectively scale MyPlace's mission to help people share their homes with their friends and communities around the world.

After raising $5.8M in Seed Funding earlier this year, MyPlace is focused on their global launch. CEO Zach Bell shares, "As someone who has been leading the growth of the sharing economy for the last decade, Aaron was a natural addition to our leadership team. His experience scaling some of the most important companies of the 21st century is a perfect fit for our mission - to help people share more with their friends. We're looking forward to working with Aaron to help friends connect, share and have more together."

Zifkin adds, "I am so inspired by MyPlace's mission to enable incredible travel experiences through sharing your friends' homes around the world. Their rapid growth is a testament to what happens when you can unlock trust that uniquely exists between friends. The world needs human connection today more than ever before, and MyPlace is delivering this through the promise of the true sharing economy."

With a running beta community of over 5,000 community members and plans to debut the next version of their application this summer, MyPlace is on a mission to help people move and live around the world in new ways. Currently, MyPlace members are sharing their homes in over 150 cities around the world, with rapidly expanding communities in NYC, LA, Lisbon, Mexico City, Miami, and beyond.

MyPlace, a company founded in 2019 by CEO Zach Bell, is a social network that connects friends who are looking to share their homes with people they trust and is innovating the future of what travel could look like. With a running beta community of over 5,000 community members and a waitlist of over 7,500 people, MyPlace is revolutionizing the way we travel. MyPlace is on a mission to help you share your home with people you trust and currently has hundreds of private listings globally. Unlike other short-term rental or home swapping sites, members are not looking to publicly list their homes on the open market. The MyPlace beta platform encourages building a community of like-minded travelers across the globe who share their places within a trusted network.

