16.08.2023 19:00:00

MyPlanAdvocate Announces Strategic Acquisition of Eversurance

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPlanAdvocate (MPA), a rapidly growing startup in the Medicare brokerage arena with an emphasis on leading-edge technology and analytics, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Eversurance (formerly Crosspointe), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everquote as of August 1st 2023. This acquisition will allow MPA to expand into the under-65 health insurance market.

MyPlanAdvocate

"We're extremely excited to welcome the Eversurance staff to the MPA family," stated Kyal Moody, MPA's CEO. "With this acquisition, we're not just adding numbers; we're integrating capabilities that align with MPA's mission, vision, and values. We're confident in our ability to improve the lives of our customers, and with this acquisition, we'll be able to increase the number of lives we positively impact each year."

About MyPlanAdvocate (MPA): 

MPA, an AdirVentures portfolio company, is at the forefront of technological innovations in the Medicare brokerage sector. With its state-of-the-art technology platform, MPA ensures a seamless experience for its customers, making the often-complex world of Medicare navigable and user-friendly.

For any further information or media inquiries, please contact hello@myplanadvocate.com, 1-844-299-5914. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myplanadvocate-announces-strategic-acquisition-of-eversurance-301902718.html

SOURCE MyPlanAdvocate

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen: US-Börsen schließen in Rot -- ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel leichter. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen