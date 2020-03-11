myPOS Named Best B2B Payments in 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that myPOS, a leading European payments provider, has been selected as winner of the "Best B2B Payments Company" Award in the 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

myPOS is a next generation payment platform helping small and micro businesses to succeed, while eliminating monthly fees, bank charges or cash flow concerns when accepting card payments. With the myPOS payment platform, businesses have access to instant settlement as well as free IBAN and business debit card for instant use of their funds, a multicurrency cross-border payment solution, and portable payment devices with no rental contracts or subscription fees. With this business-in-a-box solution, SMEs in Europe can receive payments across all channels – at the counter, mobile and online.

"SMEs across Europe have continuously struggled with access to affordable payments technology and immediate use of the acquired payments," said Christo Georgiev, CEO, myPOS. "The myPOS concept has always been 'business-in-a-box.' Ultimately, the platform helps small and medium-sized businesses grow. We're also the only payment provider that has physical stores across Europe offering merchants an opportunity to experience first-hand our products and services. We have experienced tremendous growth over the past few years and we are pleased to be named a winner in the 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from across the globe.

"myPOS emerged onto the fintech landscape with a revolutionary FinTech product to serve the SME market which has been long-underserved," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Few companies in this industry offer such a comprehensive all-in-one business solution. Whether it's payments in coffee shops or in taxis, myPOS takes the effort and work out of finding individualized payment solutions. We congratulate myPOS for their well-deserved win and we're looking forward to continued innovation from this truly one-of-a-kind company."

myPOS payment terminals are suitable for various business needs and accept all popular cards, schemes and mobile wallets. The terminals are enabled with cross-border internet connectivity and functionalities like Tipping, Multi-operator, MO/TO, Payment Request and Mobile Top-up, the terminals are ready-to-use from the moment a merchant signs up with myPOS. myPOS also offers online and remote payment solutions so that SMEs don't need to have an online presence to accept payments online. MO/TO Virtual Terminal, Shopping Cart Checkout, Payment Request and PayButton are among those services.

Other value-added services include Branded Gift Cards, Mobile Top-up, and an App Market with a wealth of additional software in the form of apps accessible from all myPOS Smart devices using Android OS. These non-application-based tools are designed to help SMEs expand their revenue and boost their growth.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About myPOS

myPOS World Ltd is a fintech company operating the myPOS platform across Europe. The myPOS e-money accounts and payment services are provided by a myPOS-owned UK E-Money Institution, authorised and regulated by the FCA and by an associated EU-licensed E-Money Institution, a direct member of MasterCard, VISA, Amex, JCB, UnionPay and other card schemes.

To date, myPOS serves over 100,000 clients in 30+ European markets.

For more information visit mypos.com.

SOURCE FinTech Breakthrough