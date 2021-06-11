Myra Saujana: New Phase for A New Norm

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase 3 of Myra Saujana that is located at Sungai Merab, Dengkil is set to be unveiling a double-storey superlink homes and Semi-D homes, after Phase 1 and Phase 2 projects were fully sold.

In this latest phase, Myra Saujana will introduce 46 units of double-storey Superlink homes with built-ups of 2,130 sq ft and land size of 22' x 70'. On top of that, the phase 3 of Myra Saujana's development is also offering even more superlink and double-storey Semi-D homes that emphasise space, flexibility and convenience in meeting the demands of the new homebound lifestyle.

With 4 bedrooms and 4 en-suite bathrooms units that starts from only RM610,000, homebuyers can save on renovation costs with the ground floor fully-extended to the back, along with built-in windows in each area for natural lighting at every corner of the house.

More than that, Phase 3 will see the launch of two types of Semi-D homes: Type C and Type D. Priced from RM890,000 onwards, the 12 units of Type C Semi-D homes have built-ups of 2,338 sq ft with the land size of 40' x 65'. With its layout configuration of 4+1 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, the spacious guest bedroom and a +1 bedroom on the ground floor can accommodate stay overs, or be converted into a home office or extra room.

On the other hand, buyers of the Type D Semi-D (8 units) get to enjoy a large built-up area of 2,691 sq ft and land size of 40' x 75'. It has a layout of 4+1 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, along with a sizable entertainment area and open concept kitchen from RM 957,870 onwards.

Adapting to the Ever-changing Needs of Homebuyers

As a pioneering developer, Myra has taken the initiative to attain feedback from its Phase 1 and Phase 2 homebuyers. As a result, they have successfully designed a home that focuses on more privacy to the residents in the house, an enhanced family area on the first floor, larger sized bedrooms, and sizable side and back garden spaces in Phase 3.

SOURCE Myra