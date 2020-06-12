Myra's efforts to help first time home buyers paying off

Kuala Lumpur, MALAYSIA, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering developer Myra is making it their mission to provide an easy home buying journey for first-timers - a risk worth taking in the organization's pipeline.

"If every developer wants to play it safe, then who is going to care for the people who truly need it the most?" asks Wendy Lim, General Manager of Sales and Marketing of Myra. "We see Gen X as a generation that is mainly a part of the investor market, causing many other developers to build properties that first-timers are not able to afford."

Myra's efforts to make a difference in the industry have been fruitful as 65% of her homebuyers are first-timers. She has adopted an unconventional strategy that's based on trust, reliability, with an experience that's fun.

Myra wants to develop a relationship with her customers and with her visual and verbal direction that's both casual, conversational, and personal while having the balance of being trustworthy while telling relatable homeownership stories that are educational and entertaining.

A prominent aspect of Myra's branding are the quirky graphics that are sure to catch the audience's attention and maintain engagement even when unfamiliar facts come their way, making Myra the go-to resource on all things homeownership. After all, being a property developer that everyone can openly talk to is a barrier that Myra wants to overcome. There are currently no other developers who are using the same quirky and bold direction as Myra.

With digitization and technology becoming more crucial at the turn of the decade, Myra is aware of its importance in connecting with a highly digital-centric and young audience. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Myra had taken extra steps to further digitize their consultation processes including taking customers through virtual tours of show units, routes, and roads around town. Even the bookings, loan applications, and Sales and Purchase Agreement signing processes can be done online without hassle.

While smart technology and modern features are attractive to buyers, Myra prioritizes value by giving her buyers features that are more practical. At the end of the day, the needs of the market vary from different individuals and different groups. To provide the perfect balance, Myra focuses on relevance and practicality that's intended for the market.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200611/2827541-1

SOURCE Myra