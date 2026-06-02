Myriad Genetics Aktie

Myriad Genetics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 897518 / ISIN: US62855J1043

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.06.2026 15:24:10

Myriad Genetics Appoints Raj Jampa As CTO

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc., (MYGN), a molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Raj Jampa as its chief technology officer, effective June 1.

Before joining the diagnostic and precision medicine company, Jampa held senior technology leadership roles at Agilent Technologies, Exact Sciences and Genomic Health.

In pre-market activity, MYC+GN shares were trading at $4.19, down 2.10% on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Myriad Genetics Inc.

mehr Nachrichten