Myriad Genetics Aktie
WKN: 897518 / ISIN: US62855J1043
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02.06.2026 15:24:10
Myriad Genetics Appoints Raj Jampa As CTO
(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc., (MYGN), a molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Raj Jampa as its chief technology officer, effective June 1.
Before joining the diagnostic and precision medicine company, Jampa held senior technology leadership roles at Agilent Technologies, Exact Sciences and Genomic Health.
In pre-market activity, MYC+GN shares were trading at $4.19, down 2.10% on the Nasdaq.
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