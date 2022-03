Myriad Genetics CEO Paul Diaz to Speak at 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will be participating in a fireside chat at the 42 nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on March 8, 2022 at 9:50 a.m.