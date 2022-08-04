Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.08.2022 14:14:46

Myriad Genetics Trims FY22 Profit Outlook, But Q2 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, genetic testing firm Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) slashed its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2022, while maintaining annual revenue outlook.

The company said the guidance reflected additional $20 million investment in research and development, technology, and sales and marketing programs.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects a loss in a range of $1.10 to $1.00 per share and adjusted loss in a range of $0.10 to $0.00 per share on revenues between $670 million and $700 million.

Previously, the company expected a loss in the range of $0.90 to $0.70 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $0.00 to $0.20 per share on revenues between $670 million and $700 million.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of 0.03 per share on revenues of $686.67 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss attributable to Myriad of $14.1 million or $0.18 per share, wider than $4.7 million or $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.04 per share, compared to $0.12 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter declined 7 percent to $179.3 million from $189.4 million in the same quarter last year. Excluding divested businesses, revenue increased 7 percent. The Street was looking earnings of $0.01 per share on revenues of $171.0 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Myriad Genetics Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Myriad Genetics Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Myriad Genetics Inc. 26,73 5,19% Myriad Genetics Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX leichter -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Wall Street verliert -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich etwas leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach dem starken Jobbericht einen schwachen Handelstag. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen