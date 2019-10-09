MyVR partners with Assurant to offer innovative insurance solution to short-term rentals

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyVR is excited to announce a new partnership with Assurant to launch a unique, fully integrated damage protection solution, "MyVR's Damage Protection by Assurant" designed specifically for short-term property managers and offered exclusively on the MyVR platform.

"Damage protection has evolved greatly over the last decade and we studied the various models in the marketplace and solicited extensive feedback from clients before we finalized this offering and chose Assurant as our partner," says Mike Stachowiak, Co-founder and CTO of MyVR. "Each marketing channel has their own version of protection and it was very difficult to scale across a portfolio and inconsistent across channels. We wanted our clients to be able to offer their guests and homeowners peace of mind regardless of where the booking occurred."

Damage protection began in the mid-2000's amidst the height of consumer credit card fraud concern and increased charge-back risk if property managers retained a security deposit. The delicate balance of maintaining a superior guest experience while protecting the assets of the homeowner make damage waiver protection a powerful addition to a property manager's

portfolio.

According to HomeAway, approximately 80% of guests would rather pay a small, nonrefundable fee than a large, refundable security deposit.

"Our unique offering with Assurant allows property managers to choose varying levels of protection based on the value of the home and potential replacement cost of furnishings instead of the one size fits all approach taken by other providers," says Mike. "This allows our clients to provide their guests with the right level of coverage at a price that encourages conversion."

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of housing and lifestyle solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. "Usage- based vacation rental protection delivers customizable risk management solutions to make vacation rental transactions simple while giving property owners and their renters peace of mind," said Kunal Malhotra, Vice President of Global Specialty Innovation at Assurant, "Our partnership with MyVR is another example of our sharing economy products empowering innovative companies."

For more information, visit http://www.MyVR.com and request a full software demo today.

About MyVR

MyVR is a cloud-based software solution for short-term rental property managers. From a centralized dashboard, MyVR customers can manage 70+ premium listing sites (including AirBnB, HomeAway, Booking.com, Expedia and VRBO), launch their own direct sales channels, and automate renter communications and day-to-day workflow. MyVR's open and extensible platform allows customers to integrate their in-house tools and connect to best-of-breed third party apps, while retaining control of their data in a centralized workspace. MyVR is backed by True Ventures, Y Combinator, SV Angel, and numerous angel investors. To learn more about MyVR, visit http://www.MyVR.com.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. is a leading global provider of housing and lifestyle solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world's leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance and lender-placed homeowners insurance. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future. Learn more at http://www.assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

