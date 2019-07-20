MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids Continues It's Unity Music Fest Sponsorship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids is continuing its corporate sponsorship of the Unity Music Festival 2019. The August 7th through August 10th, 2019 Festival is the eighth year in which MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids will participate as a corporate sponsor. Unity Festival strives to raise funds for various Christian Ministries.

Sean Sickmund, General Manager of MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids stated, "We are excited to support the Unity Festival again in 2019. This will be my first year attending the Unity Festival and I look forward to seeing the many performers. The Unity Christian Music Festival aligns perfectly with our values, beliefs, and love for West Michigan."

Shannon Enders, Unit Festival Director, said, "I am happy that we are able to put on this festival year after year. We are grateful that MyWay Mobile Storage has lent its support and look forward to their help. Our prayer is to surpass $1 million in gifts to our partner ministries by our 20th anniversary in 2020."

This year's festival is expected to be attended by an estimated 60,000 Christian Music Fans. The event will be held at the Heritage Landing Park in Muskegon Michigan. The 2019 dates are August 7 through 10th.

About Unity

The Unity Christian Music Festival is the flagship event of Muskegon, Michigan based non-profit (501c3) Alive on the Lakeshore. In addition to Unity Christian Music Festival, Alive on the Lakeshore produces a number of other events across Michigan every year and operates the web site http://www.UnityChristianEvents.com

About MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids:

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, MyWay Mobile Storage is a leading franchise for do-it-yourself moving and portable storage solutions with facilities in Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Utah.

MyWay Mobile Storage is a leading provider of moving and storage solutions and located in a spacious 18,000 square foot facility in Walker, Michigan. MyWay provides quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate-controlled secure storage facilities. To learn more about MyWay Mobile Storage, visit http://www.mywaystorage.com, or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/mywaystorage or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a friendly and knowledgeable Moving & Storage Consultant.

