28.04.2023 15:15:00

MZ Capital Partners Acquires Single Family Rental Home Community in Knoxville

Residences at Devanshire purchase enters MZ Capital into the growing single-family rental (SFR) sector

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MZ Capital Partners, expanding its Knoxville Tennessee asset footprint, has announced the purchase of the Residences at Devanshire, an 87 single family home rental community.

Knoxville is one of the best rental real estate investment markets in the nation. Occupancy in the Knoxville market has ranged from 95% to 98% over the past five years. Over the last year, occupancy levels have exceeded 97%. The Knoxville occupancy rate ranked #1 among the 66 key South region markets and #9 among the top 150 markets nationally.

Located in the West Knoxville sub-market, the 87 Single Family Homes, built in 2006, feature 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with back porches or patios, attached garage parking, and private back yards with mountain range views.

The acquisition provides a unique opportunity for increased cash flow and appreciation in value through more efficient institutional quality management and a value-add renovation and repositioning program.

MZ Capital Partners, headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois is a demographically driven real estate investment firm with a specialty niche in multifamily assets throughout the United States. The firm has been recognized with placement on the INC 500 list of the fastest growing private companies in America and was named overall winner of "Best Places to Work" in the multifamily industry by the National Apartment Association.

Related Links: http://www.mzcapitalpartners.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mz-capital-partners-acquires-single-family-rental-home-community-in-knoxville-301810476.html

SOURCE MZ Capital Partners

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen