Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 15:00:00

NaaS Technology Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

BEIJING, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) (the "Company"), one of the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle charging service providers in China, today announced that the Company's President and Chief Financial Officer, Alex Wu, will present at the following conference:

'Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference' by the Maxim Group on March 30, 2023, at 09:30 a.m. Eastern Time (09:30 p.m. Beijing Time).

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, please sign up to become an M-Vest member.
Click Here to Reserve your seat.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is one of the largest and fastest growing EV charging service providers in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. NaaS provides one-stop services to charging pile manufacturers and operators, OEMs, companies with their own delivery fleets as well as fleet operators, with online, offline, and non-electric services covering the whole value chain across the EV sector. As of December 31, 2022, NaaS had connected over 515,000 chargers. In 2022, charging volume transacted through Company's network reached 2,753 GWh and gross transaction value reached RMB2,701 million, representing an increase of 123% and 126% compared with 2021, respectively. On June 13, 2022, the American depositary shares of the Company started trading on Nasdaq under the stock code NAAS.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
NaaS Technology Inc.
E-mail: ir@enaas.com

Media inquiries:
E-mail: pr@enaas.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naas-technology-inc-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conference-301783356.html

SOURCE NaaS Technology Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Naas Technology Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Naas Technology Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Naas Technology Inc (spons. ADRs) 6,66 17,05% Naas Technology Inc (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiatische Aktienmärkte verbuchen mehrheitlich Gewinne
Asiens Börsen präsentieren sich am Dienstag mehrheitlich fester. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt verbuchte im Dienstagshandel Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich um die Nulllinie.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen