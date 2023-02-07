Nabors Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported fourth quarter 2022 operating revenues of $760 million, an increase of approximately 10%, compared to operating revenues of $694 million in the third quarter of 2022. The net loss attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $69 million, or $7.87 per share. This compares to a loss of $14 million, or $1.80 per share, in the third quarter. The fourth quarter results included a non-cash charge of $36 million, or $3.98 per share, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors' warrants. The third quarter results included a non-cash gain for the warrants of $34 million, or $3.74 per share. Excluding the impact of the Nabors warrants on each quarter's results, the net loss improved sequentially by $15 million. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $230 million, a 21% increase compared to $191 million in the previous quarter.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "Our fourth quarter performance and financial results were impressive. Once again, all segments contributed to strong sequential growth. Total adjusted EBITDA was the highest quarterly level since 2015. The U.S. Drilling segment drove most of our growth, highlighted by unprecedented daily margins in the Lower 48 market. Daily margin and adjusted EBITDA also improved in our International segment. In Drilling Solutions, growth accelerated with the annual adjusted EBITDA run rate surpassing $120 million, as gross margin set another record at nearly 53%. Rig Technologies had its best quarter in seven years.

"In the Lower 48, we successfully repriced the majority of our rigs during the quarter. As a result, daily rig revenue increased by more than $3,500. Almost all of that increase flowed through to daily gross margin, which improved by nearly $3,500, to $14,600, an all-time high. Notwithstanding this growth, leading edge daily revenue in this market remains substantially higher than our fourth quarter average.

"In our International segment, SANAD deployed its second newbuild rig, of the initial five awards, late in the quarter. The remaining three units are expected to commence operations by the third quarter. In addition, SANAD has been awarded five more newbuild rigs, bringing the total awarded to date to 10. Deployment of this second tranche of five is expected to begin around the end of 2023 at the earliest. We also reactivated an existing rig in Saudi Arabia, and in Papua New Guinea our advanced rig contributed a full quarter at its operating rate.

"Revenue in our Drilling Solutions segment accelerated in the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18% sequentially, driven by growth across most product lines. NDS revenue on our U.S. rigs, third-party U.S. rigs, and International rigs all saw double-digit growth in the quarter.

"In our Rig Technologies segment, all product lines contributed to the increase in segment EBITDA. The most significant increases were in aftermarket parts, and rentals.

"Demonstrating our commitment and progress supporting the energy transition, Nabors was awarded the Energy Transition Award – Upstream at the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards in December. Our strategy has taken shape since we announced it a year ago. We have deployed multiple energy transition solutions on our rigs, as well as on third party units. Also, we are developing advanced technologies focused on responsible hydrocarbon production, hydrogen, and carbon."

Segment Results

The U.S. Drilling segment reported $144.1 million in adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 26% increase from the prior quarter. Nabors' average Lower 48 rig count, at 95, increased by three rigs. Daily adjusted gross margin in the Lower 48 market averaged $14,600, 31% higher than the prior quarter.

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $88.8 million, a 3% increase from the prior quarter. Improved performance across Latin America and in Saudi Arabia drove the growth. The International rig count averaged 75.7, up one rig sequentially. Daily adjusted gross margin for the fourth quarter averaged $14,902, up $313 from the prior quarter.

Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially by 18% to $30.3 million. Growth was strong across most product and service categories, notably Managed Pressure Drilling, Casing Running, and Performance Tools.

In Rig Technologies, adjusted EBITDA increased by 57% to $7.6 million in the fourth quarter. Revenue increased by 24% sequentially, to $62.8 million, mainly due to higher aftermarket sales, reflecting increased rig and equipment utilization across the industry.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted free cash flow totaled $101 million in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by higher financial results across all segments, strong collections, and disciplined capital spending. For the full year, adjusted free cash flow was $154 million. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter totaled $103 million, including $16 million supporting the SANAD newbuilds. Full-year capital expenditures totaled $382 million, of which $91 million was for SANAD newbuilds.

At the end of the fourth quarter, net debt was $2.085 billion, a $75 million reduction compared to the third quarter.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "We benefitted from strong financial performance in the fourth quarter across all of our segments. U.S. Drilling delivered continued increases in pricing, as well as higher rig count. At the same time our International business continued its steady upward progression with more growth expected over the coming quarters, as activity across the globe expands from its current levels and dayrates have started to increase. Our low-capital-intensity businesses grew briskly during the quarter with both Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies exceeding their quarterly targets.

"In the Lower 48, dayrate increases were significant as we repriced nearly two-thirds of the fleet. Our revenue per day average for the fleet reached $32,000. There's still plenty of room to run as we reprice our fleet to the current leading edge dayrates.

"We intend to capitalize on this environment to further improve our capital structure and reduce leverage. We are already seeing the impact our cash flow generation and debt reduction has had on the cost of our debt, with interest rate spreads compressing significantly over the last quarter. For 2023, we estimate we will generate adjusted free cash flow exceeding $400 million. We intend to allocate our cash flow primarily to debt reduction and we expect to close the year with net debt of approximately $1.7 billion."

Outlook

Nabors expects the following metrics for the first quarter 2023:

U.S. Drilling

An increase in average Lower 48 rig count of one rig vs. the fourth quarter average

Lower 48 adjusted gross margin per day of approximately $16,100 - $16,300

- A $2 to $3 million decrease in adjusted EBITDA for Alaska and U.S. Offshore combined, mainly due to two Alaska rigs going on standby rate

International

Rig count up approximately one to two rigs vs. the fourth quarter average

Adjusted gross margin per day approximately in line with the fourth quarter

Drilling Solutions

Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately 6% above the fourth quarter level

Rig Technologies

Adjusted EBITDA approximately in line with the fourth quarter

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures of $150 million , of which approximately $45 million supports SANAD newbuilds

, of which approximately supports SANAD newbuilds Capital expenditures for the full year 2023 of $490 million , including $180 million for SANAD and an incremental $20 million for sustaining capex on the higher rig count

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted free cash flow for the full year 2023 to exceed $400 million

Mr. Petrello concluded, "Our fourth quarter results capped a year of significant achievement. We reached noteworthy milestones across the company. Looking into 2023, the momentum from higher dayrates, newbuild deployments in Saudi Arabia, greater penetration of our advanced performance solutions, the start of expanding activity in international markets, and broader recognition of our decarbonization initiatives sets us up for a strong 2023."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies.

Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of our outlook for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Gross Margin or Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as the amount and significance of items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

























Revenues and other income:





















Operating revenues

$ 760,148

$ 543,539

$ 694,136

$ 2,653,766

$ 2,017,548

Investment income (loss)

9,194

156

4,813

14,992

1,557

Total revenues and other income

769,342

543,695

698,949

2,668,758

2,019,105

























Costs and other deductions:





















Direct costs

457,184

347,238

432,311

1,666,004

1,286,896

General and administrative expenses

59,031

54,422

57,594

228,431

213,559

Research and engineering

13,911

10,223

13,409

49,939

35,153

Depreciation and amortization

168,841

167,955

169,857

665,072

693,381

Interest expense

44,245

44,570

43,841

177,895

171,476

Other, net

58,124

10,170

(25,954)

127,099

106,729

Total costs and other deductions

801,336

634,578

691,058

2,914,440

2,507,194

























Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(31,994)

(90,883)

7,891

(245,682)

(488,089)

Income tax expense (benefit)

26,161

18,393

12,352

61,537

55,621

























Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(58,155)

(109,276)

(4,461)

(307,219)

(543,710)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

13

-

-

20

























Net income (loss)

(58,155)

(109,263)

(4,461)

(307,219)

(543,690)

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(10,911)

(4,414)

(9,322)

(43,043)

(25,582)

Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors

(69,066)

(113,677)

(13,783)

(350,262)

(569,272)

Less: Preferred stock dividend

-

-

-

-

(3,653)

Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders $ (69,066)

$ (113,677)

$ (13,783)

$ (350,262)

$ (572,925)

























Amounts attributable to Nabors common shareholders:





















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (69,066)

$ (113,690)

$ (13,783)

$ (350,262)

$ (572,945)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

-

13

-

-

20

Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders $ (69,066)

$ (113,677)

$ (13,783)

$ (350,262)

$ (572,925)

























Earnings (losses) per share:





















Basic from continuing operations

$ (7.87)

$ (14.60)

$ (1.80)

$ (40.52)

$ (76.58)

Basic from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

Total Basic

$ (7.87)

$ (14.60)

$ (1.80)

$ (40.52)

$ (76.58)

























Diluted from continuing operations

$ (7.87)

$ (14.60)

$ (1.80)

$ (40.52)

$ (76.58)

Diluted from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

Total Diluted

$ (7.87)

$ (14.60)

$ (1.80)

$ (40.52)

$ (76.58)

















































Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:





















Basic

9,101

7,950

9,099

8,898

7,605

Diluted

9,101

7,950

9,099

8,898

7,605

















































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 230,022

$ 131,656

$ 190,822

$ 709,392

$ 481,940

























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 61,181

$ (36,299)

$ 20,965

$ 44,320

$ (211,441)



















































NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS































December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2022

2021



(Unaudited)



ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and short-term investments

$ 452,315

$ 425,070

$ 991,488 Accounts receivable, net

327,397

302,963

287,572 Other current assets

220,911

237,873

222,749 Total current assets

1,000,623

965,906

1,501,809 Property, plant and equipment, net

3,026,100

3,100,293

3,348,498 Other long-term assets

703,131

702,356

675,057 Total assets

$ 4,729,854

$ 4,768,555

$ 5,525,364













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Trade accounts payable

$ 314,041

$ 290,167

$ 253,748 Other current liabilities

282,349

268,999

271,480 Total current liabilities

596,390

559,166

525,228 Long-term debt

2,537,540

2,585,517

3,262,795 Other long-term liabilities

380,529

344,702

343,120 Total liabilities

3,514,459

3,489,385

4,131,143













Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

678,604

683,005

675,283













Equity:











Shareholders' equity

368,956

439,241

590,656 Noncontrolling interest

167,835

156,924

128,282 Total equity

536,791

596,165

718,938 Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,729,854

$ 4,768,555

$ 5,525,364











































NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT REPORTING

(Unaudited)

























The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:



































































Three Months Ended

Year Ended







December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(In thousands, except rig activity)

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021



























Operating revenues:























U.S. Drilling

$ 332,845

$ 192,310

$ 297,178

$ 1,100,614

$ 669,656



Canada Drilling

-

-

-

-

39,336



International Drilling

317,577

271,069

306,355

1,199,282

1,043,197



Drilling Solutions

71,307

51,776

61,981

243,349

172,473



Rig Technologies (1)

62,803

46,920

50,496

195,129

149,273



Other reconciling items (2)

(24,384)

(18,536)

(21,874)

(84,608)

(56,387)



Total operating revenues

$ 760,148

$ 543,539

$ 694,136

$ 2,653,766

$ 2,017,548



























Adjusted EBITDA: (3)























U.S. Drilling

$ 144,142

$ 69,249

$ 114,486

$ 420,264

$ 249,951



Canada Drilling

56

223

(9)

13

14,497



International Drilling

88,838

73,168

85,922

328,454

283,312



Drilling Solutions

30,336

19,559

25,612

98,699

59,433



Rig Technologies (1)

7,561

3,842

4,818

14,699

8,349



Other reconciling items (4)

(40,911)

(34,385)

(40,007)

(152,737)

(133,601)



Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 230,022

$ 131,656

$ 190,822

$ 709,392

$ 481,940



























Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)























U.S. Drilling

$ 68,293

$ (12,587)

$ 37,776

$ 108,506

$ (76,492)



Canada Drilling

56

223

(9)

13

2,893



International Drilling

1,750

(5,749)

(907)

(879)

(40,117)



Drilling Solutions

24,800

12,930

20,099

77,868

32,771



Rig Technologies (1)

6,118

1,493

3,412

8,906

158



Other reconciling items (4)

(39,836)

(32,609)

(39,406)

(150,094)

(130,654)



Total adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 61,181

$ (36,299)

$ 20,965

$ 44,320

$ (211,441)



























Rig activity:





















Average Rigs Working: (7)























Lower 48

95.1

74.7

92.1

90.0

65.6



Other US

7.0

6.0

7.7

7.2

5.3



U.S. Drilling

102.1

80.7

99.8

97.2

70.9



Canada Drilling

-

-

-

-

6.5



International Drilling

75.7

71.4

74.6

74.2

67.9



Total average rigs working

177.8

152.1

174.4

171.4

145.3



























Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)























Lower 48

$ 32,719

$ 21,739

$ 29,190

$ 27,826

$ 21,436



Other US

72,497

77,833

70,661

71,333

81,641



U.S. Drilling (10)

35,447

25,911

32,380

31,037

25,909



Canada Drilling

-

-

-

-

16,693



International Drilling

45,616

41,239

44,658

44,311

42,100



























Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)























Lower 48

$ 14,599

$ 7,161

$ 11,165

$ 10,678

$ 7,367



Other US

36,592

47,734

38,034

37,062

50,953



U.S. Drilling (10)

16,107

10,179

13,232

12,625

10,605



Canada Drilling

-

-

-

-

6,927



International Drilling

14,902

13,172

14,589

14,257

13,474















































(1) Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.

















(2) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.

















(3) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".

















(4) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.

















(5) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income (losses) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".

















(6) Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.

















(7) Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.

















(8) Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.

















(9) Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.

















(10) The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.



















NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



U.S.

Drilling

Canada

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 68,293

$ 56

$ 1,750

$ 24,800

$ 6,118

$ (39,836)

$ 61,181 Depreciation and amortization

75,849

-

87,088

5,536

1,443

(1,075)

168,841 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 144,142

$ 56

$ 88,838

$ 30,336

$ 7,561

$ (40,911)

$ 230,022































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



U.S.

Drilling

Canada

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (12,587)

$ 223

$ (5,749)

$ 12,930

$ 1,493

$ (32,609)

$ (36,299) Depreciation and amortization

81,836

-

78,917

6,629

2,349

(1,776)

167,955 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 69,249

$ 223

$ 73,168

$ 19,559

$ 3,842

$ (34,385)

$ 131,656































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



U.S.

Drilling

Canada

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 37,776

$ (9)

$ (907)

$ 20,099

$ 3,412

$ (39,406)

$ 20,965 Depreciation and amortization

76,710

-

86,829

5,513

1,406

(601)

169,857 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 114,486

$ (9)

$ 85,922

$ 25,612

$ 4,818

$ (40,007)

$ 190,822































































Year Ended December 31, 2022



U.S.

Drilling

Canada

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 108,506

$ 13

$ (879)

$ 77,868

$ 8,906

$ (150,094)

$ 44,320 Depreciation and amortization

311,758

-

329,333

20,831

5,793

(2,643)

665,072 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 420,264

$ 13

$ 328,454

$ 98,699

$ 14,699

$ (152,737)

$ 709,392































































Year Ended December 31, 2021



U.S.

Drilling

Canada

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (76,492)

$ 2,893

$ (40,117)

$ 32,771

$ 158

$ (130,654)

$ (211,441) Depreciation and amortization

326,443

11,604

323,429

26,662

8,191

(2,947)

693,381 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 249,951

$ 14,497

$ 283,312

$ 59,433

$ 8,349

$ (133,601)

$ 481,940





























Adjusted EBITDA by segment represents adjusted income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.







































NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)





































































































Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021























Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 58,299

$ (25,474)

$ 25,551

$ 68,317

$ (119,000)

Plus: General and administrative costs

4,977

4,609

4,798

18,960

17,890

Plus: Research and engineering

1,637

1,065

1,652

6,539

3,736

GAAP Gross Margin

64,913

(19,800)

32,001

93,816

(97,374)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

62,768

68,994

62,583

256,907

273,638

Adjusted gross margin

$ 127,681

$ 49,194

$ 94,584

$ 350,723

$ 176,264























Other - U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 9,994

$ 12,887

$ 12,225

$ 40,189

$ 42,508

Plus: General and administrative costs

324

513

343

1,357

2,122

Plus: Research and engineering

166

105

157

594

408

GAAP Gross Margin

10,484

13,505

12,725

42,140

45,038

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

13,081

12,844

14,127

54,852

52,805

Adjusted gross margin

$ 23,565

$ 26,349

$ 26,852

$ 96,992

$ 97,843























U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 68,293

$ (12,587)

$ 37,776

$ 108,506

$ (76,492)

Plus: General and administrative costs

5,301

5,122

5,141

20,317

20,012

Plus: Research and engineering

1,803

1,170

1,809

7,133

4,144

GAAP Gross Margin

75,397

(6,295)

44,726

135,956

(52,336)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

75,849

81,838

76,710

311,759

326,443

Adjusted gross margin

$ 151,246

$ 75,543

$ 121,436

$ 447,715

$ 274,107























Canada Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 56

$ 223

$ (9)

$ 13

$ 2,893

Plus: General and administrative costs

(17)

175

9

24

1,711

Plus: Research and engineering

-

-

-

-

115

GAAP Gross Margin

39

398

-

37

4,719

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

(1)

(1)

-

2

11,604

Adjusted gross margin

$ 38

$ 397

$ -

$ 39

$ 16,323























International Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 1,750

$ (5,749)

$ (907)

$ (879)

$ (40,117)

Plus: General and administrative costs

13,368

12,058

12,599

51,505

44,993

Plus: Research and engineering

1,542

1,357

1,558

5,903

5,560

GAAP Gross Margin

16,660

7,666

13,250

56,529

10,436

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

87,089

78,918

86,830

329,335

323,431

Adjusted gross margin

$ 103,749

$ 86,584

$ 100,080

$ 385,864

$ 333,867

























Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative







costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.













NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

























Net income (loss)

$ (58,155)

$ (109,263)

$ (4,461)

$ (307,219)

$ (543,690)

(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(13)

-

-

(20)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(58,155)

(109,276)

(4,461)

(307,219)

(543,710)

Income tax expense (benefit)

26,161

18,393

12,352

61,537

55,621

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(31,994)

(90,883)

7,891

(245,682)

(488,089)

Investment (income) loss

(9,194)

(156)

(4,813)

(14,992)

(1,557)

Interest expense

44,245

44,570

43,841

177,895

171,476

Other, net

58,124

10,170

(25,954)

127,099

106,729

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

61,181

(36,299)

20,965

44,320

(211,441)

Depreciation and amortization

168,841

167,955

169,857

665,072

693,381

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 230,022

$ 131,656

$ 190,822

$ 709,392

$ 481,940





(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income (losses) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.





















(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.



NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES





RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT

































December 31,

September 30,

December 31,





(In thousands)

2022

2022

2021









(Unaudited)

























Long-term debt

$ 2,537,540

$ 2,585,517

$ 3,262,795





Less: Cash and short-term investments

452,315

425,070

991,488





Net Debt

$ 2,085,225

$ 2,160,447

$ 2,271,307

























NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2022

2022

2022

















Net cash provided by operating activities

199,989

138,950

$ 501,089

Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets

(98,682)

(103,591)

(346,732)

















Adjusted free cash flow

$ 101,307

$ 35,359

$ 154,357





Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

