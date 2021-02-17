Nabors Industries Ltd. to Reschedule Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) Due to severe weather conditions and related power outages, and to assure the safety of our Houston-area employees, Nabors has postponed its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call. The conference call will now be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm Central Time. Nabors will release earnings after the equity market closes on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Date: February 24, 2021 Time: 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) Dial-in-number(s):



Domestic: (888) 317-6003

International: (412) 317-6061

Canada: (866) 284-3684





Participant Elite Entry Number: 4832662

Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, by 4:00 p.m. Central Time on February 24, 2021. To hear the recording, please call (877) 344-7529 domestically or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Participant Elite Entry Number: 10152113.

Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at www.nabors.com. Navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar to join the webcast. An electronic version of the earnings release and supplemental presentation will also be available to download from the website.

About Nabors

Nabors (NYSE: NBR) owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and provides offshore platform rigs in the United States and several international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, tubular services, performance software, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform the industry.

Media Contact: William C. Conroy, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-2423, or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-4954. To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +441-292-1510 or via e-mail mark.andrews@nabors.com

