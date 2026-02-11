Nabors Industries Swings To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR), a provider of offshore and onshore drilling services, on Wednesday, reported a return to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2025 and posted significantly higher full-year earnings. The company's performance was supported by strong operational results and gains from asset transactions.

For the fourth quarter, Nabors' total revenues and other income grew to $805.1 million, compared to $738.6 million a year earlier. The company reported net income of $10.3 million, a significant improvement from the net loss of $53.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings per share were $0.17, compared to a loss of $6.67 per share in the prior-year period.

For the full year ended December 31, 2025, total revenues and other income rose to $3,212.3 million, compared to $2,968.8 million a year earlier. Net income was $286.6 million, a substantial improvement from the net loss of $176.1 million in 2024. Earnings per share were $17.39, compared to a loss of $22.37 per share in the prior year.

The company's full-year results were significantly supported by a $414.0 million gain on the disposition of Quail Tools and a $113.7 million gain on bargain purchase.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 edged up to $221.6 million, from $220.5 million, while adjusted operating income was $62.4 million, compared to $64.2 million in the same period of 2024. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA rose to $912.7 million, up from $881.3 million, and adjusted operating income increased to $263.4 million, from $247.9 million in 2024.

NBR is currently trading after hours at $66.25 down $4.63 or 6.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.