Nabriva Announces Positive Results From Phase 1 Trial Of Lefamulin In Cystic Fibrosis; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) announced positive results from Phase 1 clinical trial that assessed the safety and pharmacokinetics of oral and intravenous XENLETA (lefamulin) in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

In Monday pre-market trade, NBRV was trading at $2.46 up $0.29 or 13.36%.

According to the company, the data indicated that the pharmacokinetics of XENLETA in cystic fibrosis patients is consistent with that observed in previous single-dose healthy volunteer studies evaluating the approved oral and IV dosing for adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

In addition, XENLETA was well-tolerated and the adverse event profile in cystic fibrosis patients was consistent with that described across our clinical program.

The company looks forward to sharing the complete results with the medical community in the first half of 2023.

