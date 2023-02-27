27.02.2023 12:30:00

NACCO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES DATES OF 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

CLEVELAND, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE:NC) will release its 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

In conjunction with this release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 16, 2023 to discuss its results for the 2022 fourth quarter.

To register for this conference call, please use the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=fa278f9d&confId=46400. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call access codes required for call entry. Registration is open throughout the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a day in advance or a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

The call will also be webcast live on NACCO's Investor Relations website at ir.nacco.com. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software. 

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (866) 813-9403 (Toll Free) or (929) 458-6194 (Local). The replay passcode is 037440. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website two hours after the live call ends.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

****

Logo with TM (PRNewsfoto/NACCO Industries, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacco-industries-announces-dates-of-2022-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301755906.html

SOURCE NACCO Industries

