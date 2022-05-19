|
19.05.2022 00:52:00
NACCO INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
CLEVELAND, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) today announced that the Board of Directors increased its regular cash dividend from 19.75 cents to 20.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid June 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022. The new dividend is equal to an annual rate of $0.83 per share.
About NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.
****
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacco-industries-declares-quarterly-dividend-301550705.html
SOURCE NACCO Industries
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NACCO Industries Inc. (A)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NACCO Industries Inc. (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NACCO Industries Inc. (A)
|52,30
|-1,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationsängste: Wall Street beendet Sitzung niedriger -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag den Weg nach unten ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.