19.05.2022 00:52:00

NACCO INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

CLEVELAND, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) today announced that the Board of Directors increased its regular cash dividend from 19.75 cents to 20.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid June 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022.  The new dividend is equal to an annual rate of $0.83 per share.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacco-industries-declares-quarterly-dividend-301550705.html

SOURCE NACCO Industries

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NACCO Industries Inc. (A) 52,30 -1,08% NACCO Industries Inc. (A)

