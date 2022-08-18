Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 21:13:00

NACCO INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

CLEVELAND, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 20.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid September 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2022.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

****

Logo with TM (PRNewsfoto/NACCO Industries, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacco-industries-declares-quarterly-dividend-301608836.html

SOURCE NACCO Industries

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NACCO Industries Inc. (A)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu NACCO Industries Inc. (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NACCO Industries Inc. (A) 45,69 -2,08% NACCO Industries Inc. (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen