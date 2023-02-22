|
22.02.2023 22:30:00
NACCO INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
CLEVELAND, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 20.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid March 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2023.
About NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.
****
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacco-industries-declares-quarterly-dividend-301753641.html
SOURCE NACCO Industries
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NACCO Industries Inc. (A)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NACCO Industries Inc. (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NACCO Industries Inc. (A)
|37,59
|-1,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX mit leichten Gewinnen -- Chinas Börsen letztlich etwas leichter
Der heimische Markt notiert am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnet derweil leichte Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruhte derweil.