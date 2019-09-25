Nadarra Lighting Deepens OLED Light Roots in Rochester with OLEDWorks Partnership

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OLEDWorks, the leading manufacturer of OLED light technology, announced today, that Nadarra Lighting is the newest member of their Channel Partner Program. The Channel Partner Program provides early adopters expanded access to OLEDWorks' OLED light technology, engineering mindshare, marketing and sales advocacy, and more.

"Lighting impacts us in so many ways throughout our day. We need to be aware of how light impacts us beyond allowing us to see, but how it impacts our emotional well-being," says Bill McDonnell, President of Nadarra Lighting. "We design light fixtures that utilize OLED technology, so we can provide lighting solutions that not only look good but also make you feel good."

"Over the last couple of years, we've built a strong foundation in Rochester, NY of avid OLED light believers," says Dave DeJoy, CEO of OLEDWorks. "Nadarra Lighting is the first luminaire manufacturer to join that community. With their emphasis on better lighting solutions for health and well-being, the company's OLED portfolio is well-suited for hospitality and residential spaces, making them an ideal partner."

Visit Nadarra Lighting's website to view its OLED portfolio: https://www.nadarralighting.com/oled-light-fixtures

About OLEDWorks

OLEDWorks is a global leader in the development and production of innovative organic light-emitting diode (OLED) lighting solutions. Founded in 2010 in Rochester NY by many of the original pioneers in the OLED industry, OLEDWorks creates reliable, beautiful and cost-effective OLED light engines that inspire architects, designers and manufacturers around the world.

By producing the world's best performing OLED panels and combining rapid product innovation, OLEDWorks simplifies and enriches your illuminated space. Free from blue light hazards, OLED is the healthy and beautiful light solution. Sustainable and environmentally responsible, OLEDWorks' OLED light engines enhance the well-being of our world and its inhabitants. http://www.oledworks.com

About Nadarra Lighting

Nadarra Lighting is a lighting designer and manufacturer headquartered in downtown Rochester, New York. The company is the first OLED lighting fixture manufacturer, and designer in North America, that is dedicated to developing fixtures that exclusively use OLED light source(s).

Those interested in learning more about Nadarra Lighting and OLED technology, can visit the company's website at http://www.nadarralighting.com. For more information, industry updates, and advancements in OLED technology, follow Nadarra on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook @Nadarralighting.

SOURCE OLEDWORKS