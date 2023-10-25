Naf Naf Grill Accelerates Its Expansion in Wisconsin with a New Greenfield Store Opening

The fast-casual Middle Eastern concept is opening a new restaurant in the Greater Milwaukee Area with a location in Greenfield, in January 2024

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill , the fast-casual restaurant known for its Build Your Own Bowls, Pitas, and Plates, is bringing its fresh take on authentic Middle Eastern cuisine to the Greenfield, WI community this Winter.

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill will be located a minute away from Southridge Mall near the Franklin and Hales Corner communities. Patrons will enjoy all Naf Naf offerings including its award-winning Chicken Shawarma, fresh Pita, crispy Falafel, and scratch made toppings.

The location will open this Winter at 5003 S 76th St. Greenfield, WI 53220.

"New restaurant openings are always an exciting moment for us, and a reason to celebrate! We are happy to bring more restaurants to Wisconsin and are very proud to see such a passionate and committed group continue to share the table and bring our Middle Eastern flavors and hospitality to everyone," said Greg Willman, CEO of Naf Naf Grill.

With two other Wisconsin locations in Brookfield and Madison, the New Greenfield Naf Naf marks the 3rd restaurant opening for Mama's Restaurant Group, a franchisee of Naf Naf Grill, and the 39th location systemwide for the brand.

"We've given adventurous Wisconsin eaters in Madison and Brookfield a taste of Naf Naf's Authentic Middle Eastern Food. Now we're excited to open our first restaurant in Milwaukee County where we will continue to introduce Wisconsinites to the flavors of the Middle East!" said Danny Madanes, CEO of Mama's Restaurant Group.

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf's genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest's liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to freshly ground Falafel and pillowy Pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 39 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com .

