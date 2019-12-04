NagaWorld Kind Hearts' CSR Initiatives Win Two Prestigious Stevie(R) Awards

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NagaWorld Kind Hearts, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of NagaWorld, had its long-term contributions towards nation building of Cambodia recognised recently. It garnered two Stevie® Awards at the prestigious 16th Annual International Business Awards® held in Vienna, Austria. Regarded as the world's most-coveted accolades in industry and equivalent to Oscars or Emmys for business performance and social impact, both honours were won in the CSR Programme of the Year in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand category.

Mr Pern Chen, Managing Director of NagaWorld said, "NagaWorld Kind Hearts was formed in 2014 with the collective goal to give back through investing in the communities and environment of Cambodia. It is our long-term commitment to nation building. Winning the Stevie® Awards marks yet another milestone for our NagaWorld CSR initiatives after being recognised at the Global CSR Awards in Malaysia and at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) in Taiwan."

"It is a true testament to the continued belief of our employees that they can make a difference by donating their time and efforts for bettering the communities in which we live and work in. Their kind hearts shine through in all their volunteerism and love for their country," added Mr Pern Chen.

A Silver Stevie Award for 'Nation Building Through NagaWorld in Cambodia' was given based on NagaWorld Kind Hearts' comprehensive CSR initiatives. Efforts on Education Enhancement, Community Engagement, Sports Development and Environmental Care have driven transformative changes in communities across the country. Recent highlights include:

Providing study materials to more than 11,400 underprivileged children at over 40 different primary schools to help them pursue and complete their studies, as well as creating better learning environment through school improvements.

Conducting fire safety awareness workshops to 1,350 students at 11 schools.

Lending a helping hand to the GoGo Cambodia organisation to achieve the Guinness World Record for weaving the longest scarf (Krama) at 1,149.8 meters.

Partnering with the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia to sponsor development of both grassroots and national level sports, helping athletes participate in international events such as the Olympic Games, Asian Games and SEA Games, as well as rewarding medal-winning Cambodian athletes.

Removing single-use plastic straws from operations resort-wide, which helps eliminate use of 4 million straws per year.

Raising awareness of the 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) and waste management best practices through public events.

Planting 1,000 trees at school compounds across Cambodia and providing workshops to students on environmental awareness, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport and City Hall, among others.

Meanwhile, a Bronze Stevie® Award recognised 'NagaWorld's Nation Building Mantra For Cambodia's Youth and National Sports Development', which encompasses several key initiatives such as the Football Development Programme in Kampong Speu. This 2-year project sees 120 sports teachers from all 94 secondary and high schools across Kampong Speu province trained up in professional coaching techniques with donation of sports equipment to enhance their school team training sessions. The programme stands to benefit more than 18,500 students, with football tournaments organised regularly to improve their skills and identify promising young talents for the national team.

More than 4,000 nominations from organisations in 74 nations were submitted for consideration to this year's International Business Awards® across a wide range of categories. Over 250 of the world's most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators participated in the judging process to determine Stevie® Award winners.

NagaWorld Kind Hearts' ongoing and sustainable CSR programmes have improved the lives over 204,000 young Cambodians and family members to date. Its nation building approach received commendable remarks from the panel of judges, including "A strong, integrated campaign that ticks all the boxes", "Impressive nation-wide projects with many great features" and "It is fantastic that employees are so involved".

About NagaWorld Kind Hearts

Since its establishment in 1995, NagaWorld has embraced kindness of heart, contributing positively to the socioeconomic growth and development of Cambodia. NagaWorld Kind Hearts was formed in March 2014 by employees with NagaWorld's full support to promote volunteerism towards Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.

