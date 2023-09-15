15.09.2023 07:00:16

NAGRA Launches Multi-DRM Service on AWS Marketplace

15.09.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

 

Leading multi-DRM software, used by major operators worldwide to secure
streaming content, now available on AWS Marketplace
 

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA September 15, 2023 NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and one of the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that its multi-DRM solution, a core module of the companys Active Streaming Protection framework, is now available for purchase via a SaaS pricing model on AWS Marketplace. The NAGRA multi-DRM solution is purposely built for SaaS-based modern cloud environments and utilizes services such as Amazon EKS, OpenSearch, S3 and RDS.

Sebastian Kramer, SVP Product Management & Business Development said, NAGRA aims to make its leading solutions as accessible to the market as possible. Offering our multi-DRM solution for sale in the AWS Marketplace is the first of several capabilities from the NAGRA Active Streaming Protection framework that well be offering to AWS customers via the AWS Marketplace. Used by global video service operators worldwide to secure their content, were excited to now bring this solution to a much broader audience.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors.  It enables AWS customers to locate, test, buy and deploy software designed for Amazon Web Services (AWS). The newly available NAGRA multi-DRM solution offers users a 30 day or 1,000 license free trial to validate and test the solution within their applications.  Removing complexity, the solution allows streaming service developers to simply integrate content security and have the peace of mind that their content is secured through a solution developed by a company with over 30 years experience. This helps new and existing streaming providers accelerate their release cycles and bring secure solutions to market faster.

 

The NAGRA multi-DRM solution provides AWS customers with:

  • Scalable content protection solution optimized for high-demand content (e.g. live sports)
  • Centralized dashboards that provide visibility of key demand peaks
  • Integrated content wizards to efficiently set parameters for a range of content packagers
  • Ability to integrate NAGRA secure player SDKs within existing applications
  • Issue resolution support through built-in debug tool
  • Support and Professional Services

 

To learn more about the NAGRA Multi-DRM listing in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-g5ao4of3korly

 

About NAGRA
NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

 

Media contacts
Christina Anderson
Senior Director, Communications
Kudelski Group
+41 792 322 964
+41 217 320 626
christina.anderson@nagra.com

 


