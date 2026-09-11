NAGRAVISION and MediaTek Broaden Partnership to Redefine Content Security for Premium Content on Connected TVs

Extended collaboration integrates NAGRAVISION secure element with all future MediaTek TV System-on-Chip (SoC)s, preparing the device ecosystem for AI and Quantum-era piracy threats.

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, PHOENIX (AZ), USA — September 11, 2026 — NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced an agreement with MediaTek Inc., one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. Building directly on the next-generation DRM solution the two companies unveiled last year, the agreement will enable operators to deploy their service to televisions bought in retail, driving down the cost of serving each household while providing the highest level of protection through which to secure premium content.

As connected TVs become the primary streaming device for premium content such as live sports, protecting the integrity of the device is essential to preserve trust across the content distribution chain. This defence-in-depth approach enables operators to reduce the risk of key extraction, disrupts piracy faster, limits unauthorized redistribution, and safeguards consumer experiences, the value of content rights and operator service revenues over time.

Under the agreement, the NAGRAVISION secure element will be included in all future TV SoCs on MediaTek’s roadmap, giving the technology a global footprint across the world’s television manufacturers and addresses a long-standing requirement: broadcast-grade security for OTT services, delivered through hardware rather than vulnerable software alone. The same technology also supports traditional broadcast services on televisions, at a premium level of protection previously only available via hardware-secured set-top boxes.

"This agreement firmly places security in the silicon rather than it being added around it,” said Sam Lee, General Manager, Smart Home BU at MediaTek. “By embedding the NAGRAVISION secure element across our TV SoC portfolio, we’re giving television manufacturers and service providers a consistent, hardware-anchored foundation for premium content, wherever in the world those devices ship.”

The initiative is also aimed at the next generation of threats that exploit AI and quantum computing. The solution implements a hardware-anchored architecture allowing the protection of service critical assets against advanced threats.

“Last year we set out to reinvent how streaming content is protected on consumer devices. This agreement moves that from a shared ambition to industry scale,” said Stéphane Le Dreau, SVP Product Management & Sales Development at NAGRAVISION. “With the NAGRAVISION secure element on every future MediaTek TV SoC, operators can count on a single level of protection for broadcast and streaming content alike, and on a security model built to answer threats that are only just starting to be understood.”

To learn more about NAGRAVISION’s approach to content and device security, including hardware root-of-trust, DRM, anti-piracy services and forensic watermarking, visit https://nagra.vision/security-solutions or see the joint NAGRAVISION and MediaTek demonstration at IBC in Amsterdam, September 11-14, 2026. Book a meeting here or visit NAGRAVISION booth 1.C81.

About NAGRAVISION

NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers and operators worldwide to launch, monetize and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turnkey direct-to-consumer solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information, visit nagra.vision or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contacts

Gary Crosilla

Senior Corporate Communication Manager

NAGRAVISION

Kudelski Group

+41 79 593 93 25

gary.crosilla@nagra.com

Alex Crabb

Caster Communications for NAGRAVISION

+1 (401) 318-2229

nagravision@castercomm.com