NAGRAVISION Launches New Player and Community Platform in Partnership with the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association

New platform and consumer app redefine the player experience and connect players, clubs, fans, and competing snooker participants for the first time.

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX (AZ), USA — April 20, 2026 — NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced a new partnership with the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) to launch a new, game-changing ecosystem for sports leagues and federations. Accessed via the solution’s consumer-centric app and powered by the NAGRA Sport Player and Community Platform, Play Snooker is the world’s first fully integrated digital platform for playing, competing and connecting across snooker’s global community.

With an estimated global participant base of 100 million players, the snooker community now has a digital home with Play Snooker, an ecosystem that connects recreational players to the heart of the sport. From verified player profiles and dynamic global rankings to gamified tournaments that track every shot with detailed match statistics and match updates, the solution creates a seamless digital ecosystem for engagement, development, and monetization through a platform that connects players, coaches, referees and clubs so they can interact and thrive.

“Play Snooker is a movement to bring every player closer to the game they love,” said Jason Ferguson, WPBSA Chairman. “Partnering with NAGRAVISION allows us to combine world-class, secure digital entertainment solutions with our vision for growing snooker globally. Together we’re connecting players, clubs, coaches, referees and fans to drive participation and engagement to create a global digital snooker community.”

Play Snooker addresses a long-standing gap in sport by offering a one-stop digital companion that enhances participation and drives engagement. Built on a customizable and modular cloud-native architecture that leverages AWS elastic scaling capabilities to achieve global reach, the solution includes a powerful tournament engine and monetization options for memberships that will include advertising, and micro-transactions. Designed to connect amateur and professional players, Play Snooker empowers players, clubs and coaches while supporting communities, competition and commerce to enhance the overall playing experience.

“We’re excited to be working with the WPBSA to launch Play Snooker and create a fresh, innovative approach to sports participation,” said Morten Solbakken, EVP and COO at NAGRAVISION. “Through our new NAGRA Sport Player and Community Platform and accompanying app, our goal is to empower sports federations and players with a digital home that transforms and monetizes participation into connections, loyalty and growth.”

Designed for sports leagues and federations seeking to create stronger participant engagement, the NAGRA Sport Player and Community Platform and app address today’s fragmented sports ecosystems by turning participation into scalable and monetized engagement. Powered by several NAGRAVISION technologies, the platform redefines participant engagement across sports by gamifying the playing experience. To learn more, visit our website or contact us.

About NAGRAVISION

NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers and operators worldwide to launch, monetize and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turnkey direct-to-consumer solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information, visit nagra.visionor follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media contacts

Gary Crosilla

Senior Corporate Communication Manager

NAGRAVISION

Kudelski Group

+41 79 708 77 54

gary.crosilla@nagra.com

Alex Crabb

Caster Communications for NAGRAVISION

+1 (401) 318-2229

nagravision@castercomm.com