NAGRAVISION Teams Up with the English Football League to Tackle Live Sports Piracy

New partnership combats illegal streaming across IPTV, web and social media for all English Football League matches during the 2025/6 season.

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX (AZ), USA—Wednesday, January 7, 2026— NAGRAVISION , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced a partnership with the English Football League (EFL) to help detect, disrupt and deter live sports piracy across all matches of the 2025/6 football season. The new partnership will utilize the live piracy monitoring and enforcement capabilities of the NAGRA Streaming Security solution.

Fighting live sports piracy is a key focus for both the EFL and the industry at large as they look to sustain the value of live sports content, support their member clubs and deliver the best fan experience possible. To achieve this goal, the EFL will utilize NAGRA Streaming Security’s dynamic piracy monitoring to quantify the scale of piracy threats against their live sports content. The solution’s anti-piracy intelligence capability will also enable the EFL to measure the impact of takedown and enforcement activities and will provide an overview of pirate activities targeting their content.

“NAGRAVISION’s dynamic, real-time monitoring is an effective and important part of our work to protect our content, clubs and their supporters,” said Russell Byrne, Head of Broadcast Operations at the English Football League. “The level of information available to us means we can better monitor, identify and take down illegal streams as they appear across various platforms, and ensure that we are providing the best possible experience to those that pay for legitimate services.”

The NAGRA Streaming Security solution is designed to provide a holistic view of pirate activity across content rights holders’ portfolios through powerful AI-enabled insights. Based on a 30-year case history of global pirate activity, the solution provides clear information designed to directly address the business goals of the rights holder, such as revenue protection, brand integrity or managing compliance and licensing.

“NAGRAVISION is a long-time advocate of the need to protect the integrity of the content ecosystem for sports rights holders and works across the industry to achieve this,” said Morten Solbakken, EVP & COO of NAGRAVISION. “Our advanced anti-piracy monitoring and enforcement solutions empower rights holders such as the English Football League to combat illegal streaming and safeguard their revenues, ensuring true fans enjoy content securely and legally.”

NAGRA Streaming Security delivers end-to-end protection against content theft and content restreaming to ensure premium assets, such as live sports, remain secure across all devices and networks. Delivering insight from a range of technologies including advanced multi-DRM, forensic watermarking and real-time anti-piracy monitoring and enforcement, the solution safeguards revenues and combats illegal streaming.

About NAGRAVISION

NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers and operators worldwide to launch, monetize and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turnkey direct-to-consumer solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information, visit nagra.vision or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

