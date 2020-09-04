✩ ✩ Nachhaltiges DAX®-Investment? Chance auf 5,25 % p.a. mit dem erstem Express-Zertifikat auf den neuen DAX® ESG 50 Index ✩ ✩-w-
04.09.2020 16:54:00

NAHRO CEO Adrianne Todman Issues Statement on CDC Eviction Moratorium

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by NAHRO CEO Adrianne Todman on the CDC and HHS Eviction Moratorium: 

NAHRO Logo (PRNewsfoto/National Association of Housing)

"Today, a new federal eviction moratorium takes effect.  Unlike the previous moratorium, it seeks to protect renters in private and publicly funded units. And it will, for now. It also makes a powerful statement about the inextricable link between housing and health, a link that should inform future decisions about housing investments. 

"But let's be clear. This is no better than a car without wheels or a face-mask made of fishnet. At the end of the day, we are not moving forward and renters are not protected. 

"Congress and the White House need to stop playing games and work together to approve rental assistance to help families, landlords, and, quite frankly, the entire rental market. 

"The time to act is now, before it is too late." 

Contact: Sylvia Gimenez 
sgimenez@nahro.org  
www.nahro.org/media  

About NAHRO 
NAHRO, established in 1933, is a membership organization of almost 20,000 housing and community development agencies and professionals throughout the United States whose mission is to create affordable housing and safe, viable communities that enhance the quality of life for all Americans, especially those of low- and moderate-income. NAHRO's membership administers more than 3 million housing units for 7.6 million people. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nahro-ceo-adrianne-todman-issues-statement-on-cdc-eviction-moratorium-301124521.html

SOURCE National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials

