NAIFA-CA honors David White with prestigious annual award

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David White, National Wealth Group, is the recipient of the Norman G. Levine Distinguished Service Award, an annual recognition given by the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), California chapter.

The highest honor bestowed by NAIFA-CA, the Norman G. Levine Distinguished Service Award recognizes members who have given dedicated service to the insurance and financial services industry as well as to the community, and they must show evidence of the meritorious service to the association. White received the award at NAIFA-CA's awards banquet at its annual conference on Sept. 8, 2022.

The award is named in honor of Norman Levine, an industry icon. White knew Levine personally, and says the award has special meaning to him.

"Norm and I were in a study group together for more than 20 years," said White. "I was with him two days before he passed. I have always felt that he was a tremendous speaker. As a result of having this close relationship with Norm, the award means even more."

