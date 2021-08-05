|
05.08.2021 03:30:00
Nail Gun Market to grow by $167.52 Mn during 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the nail gun market to grow by USD 167.52 million at almost 3% CAGR during 2020-2024.
The report on the nail gun market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological developments in nail guns.
Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Cordless and Corded.) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.). The growing adoption of cordless nail guns is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the nail gun market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The nail gun market covers the following areas:
Nail Gun Market Sizing
Nail Gun Market Forecast
Nail Gun Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Hilti Corp.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Makita USA Inc.
- Powernail Co Inc.
- Puma Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
- Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market - Global do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market is segmented by product (lumber and landscape management, tools and hardware, kitchen, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Online Home Decor Market - Global online home decor market is segmented by product (online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cordless - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Corded - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
