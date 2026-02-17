Nakamoto Agrees To Buy BTC And UTXO Management, Stock Rises

(RTTNews) - Nakamoto Inc. (NAKA), Tuesday announced agreements to acquire BTC Inc, a provider of Bitcoin-related media and events, and UTXO Management GP, LLC, an investment firm.

This move was already part of Nakamoto's earlier merger plan with Nakamoto Holdings, Inc. After shareholders approved that deal last year, Nakamoto worked closely with BTC Inc and UTXO on marketing projects through BTC Inc's media and event platforms. Now, Nakamoto has officially decided to move forward and acquire both companies.

The deal will be paid for entirely using Nakamoto's shares instead of cash. BTC and UTXO stakeholders will receive about 363.6 million Nakamoto shares. Based on recent share prices, the total value of the deal is estimated at around $107.3 million.

The company expects the deal to strengthen its business by bringing in steady income and expanding its global reach. These companies are also expected to help improve Nakamoto's financial position and support future plans like investing more in Bitcoin and making new acquisitions.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Nakamoto's stock is currently trading at $0.3041, up 3.05 percent on the Nasdaq.