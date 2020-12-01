Nam Ngai Hong Group Adopts UL validated Millad® NX™ 8000 Green Label to Maximise Houseware Sustainability

BANGKOK, Thailand, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houseware producer, Nam Ngai Hong, which has adopted the UL validated Milliken's Millad® NX™ 8000 clarifier, will begin displaying the UL Environmental Claim Validation (ECV) label on their products starting this month. The UL approved label is a valuable certification to certify the compliance of products with various green codes as well as their contribution and commitment to environmental sustainability.

Green renewable technology adoption and the ECV label implementation demonstrate the company's commitment towards a sustainable, more circular economy, in addition to improving product visibility and allowing Nam Ngai Hong products to stand out from competitors'. It also helps to instil confidence in manufacturers and customers who have devoted their lives to fostering environmental sustainability.



"Besides improving efficiency and performance, the use of Millad® NX™ 8000 clarifier demonstrates our seriousness towards sustainable manufacturing," Nam Ngai Hong's Export Manager, Wanlaya Namsirvivat said. "The UL label empowers our customers to make informed purchasing decisions ensuring environmental sustainability," she added.

The UL validation was awarded to Milliken's Millad® NX™ 8000 clarifier in 2013 for its energy-saving and positive environmental benefits. As one of the many companies that have embraced the technology, Nam Ngai Hong houseware products, which are currently available in over 30 countries, will also be UL certified and labelled.

Underwriters Laboratories, which is a business unit of UL Environment, has previously documented that the Millad® NX™ 8000 clarifier allows temperature conversion while in injection moulding to be lowered, thereby reducing energy consumption by between 8 and 12 per cent. It also helps reduce associated carbon dioxide emissions.

Find out more about Nam Ngai Hong's food storage and houseware containers at namplas.com, https://www.weareboxbox.com/ or Facebook.



About Nam Ngai Hong Group



Nam Ngai Hong Group was established in 1961 by Sinn Namsirivivat. From humble begins as a small factory with only four injection moulding machines, the business has expanded to 400 skilled workers with products available throughout Thailand and 37 other countries.



Visit www.namplas.com for more information.

Media Contact

Wanlaya Namsirivivat

wanlaya@namplas.com

02 - 4389988

SOURCE Nam Ngai Hong Group