Namecheap Unveils 2020's Domain Name Trends in Exclusive Registration Data Report

PHOENIX, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the second-largest domain registrar in the world with more than 12 million domains under management, unveils its ' Domain Insights & Trends Report ', filled with valuable data for business owners, technology journalists, entrepreneurs, and the domain industry at large.

The world health pandemic in 2020 changed the way most people live, work and communicate. Businesses and people were forced to work virtually, and socialize remotely. With more people than ever before online out of necessity, the unexpected global event had tremendous influence on domain name registration trends.

Namecheap's report includes proprietary domain registration data examining trends for the year. The report also examines 2020 data insights with the last decade's trends (2010 - 2019). The information within Namecheap's report reflects the way the Internet continues to evolve, as more people and businesses start new digital endeavours.

Top 20 most registered gTLDs of the year:

1 .com 11 .website 2 .xyz 12 .vip 3 .club 13 .store 4 .site 14 .shop 5 .net 15 .work 6 .info 16 .casa 7 .online 17 .dev 8 .org 18 .space 9 .live 19 .cam 10 .icu 20 .app

Over the years, .com has been the first choice for the vast majority of people registering new domain names. Even though the number of available easily-spelled and short .com domain names is continually decreasing, .com's leadership is still the dominant choice across all website categories and online businesses.

The report also shows the number of .com domain names versus non .com domain names registered by Namecheap's millions of customers. As of December 10, 2020, customers registered 3,084,688 .com domain names, or 48% of all domain registrations with Namecheap. In 2019, the number of registered .com domain names was only 1,928,145, or 37% of all registrations.

The 2020 'Domain Insights & Trends Report' also includes:

Top 20 country-code TLDs of the year

Top TLDs by category

Top 10 most expensive domains sold on Namecheap's aftermarket

Top TLDs with best and worst renewal rates in 2020

Domain ownership data, and much more.

Read the entire report here to find out the most exciting and recent trends provided by an industry leader in the domain registration market.

