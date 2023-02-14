Namecoach Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Attestation Report Demonstrates Company's Commitment to Highest Data Security Standards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecoach , the technology company solving name mispronunciation in critical settings, today announced that it achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, the most sought-after security framework for growing SaaS companies. SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates that Namecoach can safeguard customer data and successfully operate within security parameters, a top priority for the platform predicated on helping people build trust, promote inclusion, and encourage rapport in every interaction.

SOC 2 Type II is a voluntary security and privacy standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs. The attestation report confirms that Namecoach met or exceeded standards for data security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Namecoach partnered with Vanta , the leader in continuous compliance monitoring, to help automate the collection of audit evidence while providing the strongest security foundation to protect customer data.

"Our SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates our commitment to protecting our customers' valuable personal information," said Carmen Collins, Director of IT and Information Security at Namecoach. "As a small company, it's critical that each of our customers (and our future customers) trusts that we keep security as a focus of our daily processes."

Data breaches have become frighteningly common in today's digital environment, requiring companies that collect and manage customer data to implement best practices or risk losing trust, engagement, and sales. Namecoach's SOC 2 Type II attestation accompanies its Type I attestation , which describes the systems and whether their design is suitable to meet relevant trust principles. To achieve SOC 2 Type II compliance, Namecoach embarked on a year-long pursuit to enhance its security protocols, updating security systems, implementing infrastructure enhancements, and training employees in confidentiality standards.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance was a truly collaborative effort only possible through every Namecoach employee's willingness to work with a mind toward better privacy, security, and confidentiality practices," said Robert Roman, Senior DevOps Engineer at Namecoach. "Over the course of the year, 18 new policies were adopted, 205 infrastructure monitors were deployed, 27 endpoint monitors were improved, and dozens of security training sessions were completed. While not an exhaustive list, these numbers show that across Namecoach, security has become a top priority."

Praveen Shanbhag, CEO of Namecoach, explained, "At Namecoach, we understand the importance of protecting our customers' personal information and ensuring the security of their data. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a testament to our commitment to the highest data security and privacy standards. This accomplishment reinforces our mission to build trust and promote inclusion in every interaction."

About Namecoach

Namecoach aims to solve the common problem of name mispronunciation. No matter your position within an organization, being on either end of a name mispronunciation doesn't exactly leave you with a good feeling. So, Namecoach provides a simple and effective solution: audio name pronunciations seamlessly integrated with your online tools to easily learn and remember how to say them - perfectly. Namecoach is useful in many critical professional settings such as higher education, business development, customer service, corporate diversity & inclusion, and recruitment & retention.

