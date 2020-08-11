Named a Best Place to Work in South Carolina for the Fourth Consecutive Year, Softdocs Demonstrates Local Impact of its Solutions in the State and Across North America

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Softdocs, the education-focused provider of enterprise content management (ECM) solutions, has recently been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina by SC Biz News, in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group. For 2020, this survey-and-awards program has identified and honored 74 employers as the best in the state, Softdocs included—for the fourth consecutive year.

Founded and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, Softdocs has been a trusted partner of higher education and K-12 within South Carolina, the Southeast, and now across North America, for more than twenty years. Today, the Softdocs client base is comprised of over 700 educational institutions, including much of the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS), in addition to Columbia College and Columbia International University.

As one of the institutions that have most recently chosen to move forward with Softdocs' ECM solutions, Columbia College views their pending implementation of electronic forms, workflow automation and content management as essential for business continuity moving forward.

"Paper always seems to be at the center of our limitations, complicating our ability to efficiently track or locate documents and effectively provide service to our students," said Wilma Allen, VP of Finance and Administration at Columbia College. "We believe the Etrieve solution will provide us the flexibility to work efficiently across campus systems, to ensure business continuity, as we continue our response to the ongoing challenges facing Higher Education."

A second higher education institution located in South Carolina, Columbia International University, also commented on the impact that deployed Softdocs solutions are making on campus. One year into their utilization of Softdocs' Etrieve platform, CIU is approaching the 100th anniversary of their institution, with student-facing departments firmly committed to digitization as a means to protect the student experience from any disruption the future may hold. In regards to the current pandemic, Etrieve is proving vital within Student Enrollment and other departments. CIU's coaches are now even using the platform to track athlete information, according to National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) rules — one example of how Etrieve has helped the institution adapt processes to changing needs.

"Leveraging Softdocs' Etrieve platform, we are simplifying processes to become more manageable and streamlined enterprise-wide with a goal of the best student experience possible," said Michele Branch-Frappier, CIO/CTO and Vice President of Information Technology at Columbia International University. "Not only are we addressing inefficiencies, and their associated soft costs, but we are positioning to provide compliance and consistency across all departments for the long term."

For 21 years, and counting, Softdocs has been a proud member of the Columbia, South Carolina, community and a trusted partner of educational institutions locally and across North America.

"The vision that has guided Softdocs from its founding through today, to empower Education with paperless processes and provide excellent service to every client, has come full circle as we humbly celebrate our recognition as a Best Place to Work in South Carolina," said Mike Murphy, Founder and CEO of Softdocs. "At this moment, we joyfully celebrate our most recent clients and every relationship we've established with the institutions right here around us. Each one of our employees is dedicated to our clients' success, satisfaction and continued creation of operational efficiencies through digital transformation. We will continue to be an industry leader, not only with the quality of our solutions and service, but in how we balance the success of our clients, our employees and our company."

