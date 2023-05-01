|
01.05.2023 15:00:00
NAMI's #MoreThanEnough Campaign Unites, Empowers Mental Health Community During 2023 Mental Health Awareness Month
ARLINGTON, Va., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) today launched #MoreThanEnough, an empowering campaign for the 2023 Mental Health Awareness Month.
Amid a continuing mental health crisis, #MoreThanEnough will emphasize people's inherent value and potential for fulfilling lives, while promoting resources and events that encourage connection and support.
"NAMI's #MoreThanEnough is a powerful message of hope and unity, emphasizing that people living with mental health conditions are deserving of the love, support and resources to help them lead fulfilling lives," said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr. "Let's make the 2023 Mental Health Awareness Month a turning point for acceptance, understanding and action in the face of the ongoing mental health crisis."
Recent statistics show the growing need for mental health support. The NAMI HelpLine saw an increase of more than 300% in help-seekers — from 18,000 in 2016 to nearly 80,000 in 2022. Help-seekers with suicidal ideation or crisis situations rose from 3.3% in early 2020 to 7.7% in early 2023.
#MoreThanEnough aims to address this urgent need and create a sense of belonging. It seeks to remind everyone that they are inherently worthy of life, love and healing — regardless of diagnosis, appearance, socioeconomic status, background or ability.
The campaign focuses on:
In addition, #MoreThanEnough will encourage advocacy and volunteer opportunities. It will also highlight NAMI's many other programs and resources, like peer-led support groups, education programs and webinars.
For more information on Mental Health Awareness Month and #MoreThanEnough, and to download materials like social media content and graphics, visit nami.org/MentalHealthMonth.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.
